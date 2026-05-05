Tony Awards’ ‘Best Sound’ Nominees Announced

Nominees for this year’s Tony Awards, including those in the two Best Sound categories, were announced this morning.

New York, NY (May 5, 2026)—Nominees for this year’s Tony Awards, including those in the two Best Sound categories, were announced this morning. Presented by the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League, the annual award ceremony highlights Broadway’s best work and will mark its 79th edition this year.

While every production aims to have good sound, it paid off this year for a number of musicals, as all of the ‘Best Sound Design of a Musical’-nominated productions are also up for either Best New Musical or Best Revival of a Musical. Also, among them are The Lost Boys and Schmigadoon!, which tied for the most nominations this year, earning 12 each.

The award ceremony will air live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 7, 2026, on CBS, and stream on Paramount+. The ceremony will be hosted by Pink.

Legitimate theatrical productions opening in any of the 41 eligible Broadway theatres during the current season may be considered for Tony nominations. The 2025/2026 eligibility season began April 28, 2025 and ended April 26, 2026. The Tony Awards will be voted in 26 competitive categories by 857 designated Tony voters within the theatre community.

The full list of nominations is at the Tony Awards website.

Best Sound Design of a Play

Justin Ellington, August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone

Tom Gibbons, Oedipus

Lee Kinney, The Fear of 13

Josh Schmidt, Bug

Mikaal Sulaiman, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Kai Harada, Ragtime

Adam Fisher, The Lost Boys

Brian Ronan, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show

Walter Trarbach, Schmigadoon!