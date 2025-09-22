Adamson Launches ArrayIntelligence V1.3

Adamson has launched the latest update of its loudspeaker design and control software with the release of ArrayIntelligence V1.3.

Port Perry, Ontario Canada (September 22, 2025)—Adamson has launched the latest update of its loudspeaker design and control software with the release of ArrayIntelligence V1.3. Following beta testing over the summer with users, which provided feedback and insights from the Adamson user community, the new edition adds a variety of new features intended to improve the user experience and system performance.

New features in ArrayIntelligence V1.3 include a new Component Check tool, which confirms driver health and connectivity with a silent DC resistance measurement; an expanded device browser, which now allows switch port identification, status and advanced filtering capabilities along with Component check and Inclinometer calibration; and a number of I/O page improvements: Solo-in-place and Pink Noise Generator have been added to the IO page and Milan patching has been expanded to its own page with a wider range of MILAN talkers included.

Additionally, Adamson loudspeakers such as VGs and MG10 are now included, and there have been optimization algorithm updates as well, including a flat average phase response and improved LF beam steering.

“The release of ArrayIntelligence V1.3 launches a wide range of new features developed in close collaboration with our expanding user community worldwide…the response has been very positive,” said Mario Ahrberg, Head of Applications EMEA at Adamson.

ArrayIntelligence V1.3 is available for download now on the Adamson website.