Connecting Heilung On Tour

Washington, DC (July 23, 2024)—A show by German experimental folk act Heilung is like no other—unless that show includes drums covered in goat skins and played with bones and antlers, backed by buffalo horn rattles, Hindu ritual bells, Tuvan throat singers and more. For a recent U.S. tour, Heilung performed its tribal music based on ancient Norse history and mythology nightly with the help of Showtime Sound LLC, which brought the elaborate production to venues like DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C., Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado and Milwaukee’s Riverside Theater.

Showtime fielded an L-Acoustics P.A. system for the run, and used Sommer Cable to tie the production systems together. Marc Chauvin, SSM, MSPM, CTS, Showtime’s director of Technical Operations, elaborated on the choice of cabling, “In thinking of transmission systems for audio, lighting, and video distribution, we know that reliability and quality is a must to ensure the high level of productions that we do. Every show is a unique challenge and that’s why we continue to invest and rely on our partnership with Sommer Cable.”

Kyle Shearer, production and design technician, added, “When we build out and integrate our systems, we use Sommer’s Mercator CAT7 line for multi-channel ethernet-based snake solutions. Typically using single, 2-channel and in this case 4-channel versions, we can seamlessly cover up to 125m with solutions that not only work for our day-to-day production needs and our touring clients, but also as the backbone for events such as this complicated Heilung concert for all aspects of production.”