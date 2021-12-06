Parvaaz Circles Around to New Tour

India (December 6, 2021)—Bangalore-based four-piece Parvaaz may have been called India’s most exciting band” by Rolling Stone magazine, but it is still best-known in its home country, where it just wrapped up its multi-city Full Circle tour, the first tour of its kind in India since the pandemic began.

Mumbai-based sound engineer Supratik Das has worked with Parvaaz for the last four years as the group’s FOH and monitor engineer, and returned once again for the Full Circle tour, bringing along gear from pro audio distributor Sun Infonet. “Depending on the venue, I used an Allen & Heath dLive C3500 or C1500 Surface with a CDM48 MixRack, or an Avantis a with GX4816 expander,” said Das. “While I was slightly more familiar with the dLive than the Avantis, it took me no time to get familiar with the Avantis as well.

“I decided to use Allen & Heath consoles after a hands-on experience a few months ago for a virtual gig in Mumbai. Rohit Reddy [senior product manager at Sun Infonet] was there to guide me through the boards and I found it very interesting how much these desks can do. It was the perfect choice for me, keeping in mind the requirements and baggage restrictions. The fact that the console and the stage rack can both fit in the boot of my car is a huge plus.”

With dLive firmware V1.9 released the month before the tour began, Das put some of the new tools to work. “Some of the features that I feel gave me an edge are the new RTA features, the two source expanders and all the DEEP compressor emulations,” he says. “They make me feel like I’m sitting in a studio with a whole suite of plug-ins, but with no latency issues. I also really liked the new NEQ12 [12-band parametric EQ] to really deep-dive into the PA EQ because I am not, personally, a fan of using a graphic on the PA. Another great tool is the Dyn8 processor with its four bands of multiband and four bands of dynamic EQ; this is one of my favorite features.”