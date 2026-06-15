CTS AVL Tackles Third Day Reunion Tour

Nashville, TN (June 15, 2026)—Third Day was a cornerstone of modern Christian rock in the 1990s and 2000s, and this year saw the Grammy-winning group reform for a 30-city reunion tour—an appropriate number considering it’s the band’s 30th anniversary. Nashville-based CTS AVL partnered with tour promoter Awakening Events to provide complete audio, video and lighting production for the spring tour, including a sizable JBL VTX P.A.

The main PA system featured two hangs of 16x JBL Professional VTX A12 line array loudspeakers for the primary arrays, complemented by two hangs of 12x VTX A12 loudspeakers for side coverage. Low-frequency reinforcement was provided by 18x ground-stacked JBL Professional VTX B28 dual 18-inch subwoofers and 12x flown VTX B28 subwoofers.

Stage monitoring included five JBL Professional VTX F12 loudspeakers, while two JBL Professional VTX B18 subwoofers supported drum and keyboard monitoring. Additional coverage for front audience areas was handled by eight JBL Professional VRX932 loudspeakers. The entire system was powered by Crown I-Tech 12000HD and Crown I-Tech 4x3500HD amplifiers.

“This was my first tour with the JBL A12 system, and CTS sent out the perfect crew for it,” said Curtis Flatt, FOH Engineer and Tour Manager for Third Day. “The ease of flying the rig allowed the team to move quickly and effortlessly, and as both TM and FOH on the tour, that made the audio side something I didn’t have to worry about. We played several older, acoustically challenging venues, but vocal clarity remained exceptional night after night. With audience levels regularly exceeding 100 dBA, it was critical that every lyric and spoken moment remained intelligible for the audience. The JBL A12 system consistently delivered that clarity in every room on the tour.”

Key crew members included Project Manager Trent Stegink; FOH Engineer and Tour Manager Curtis Flatt; FOH System Tech Jonathan Smith; Monitor Engineer Jeremy Simmons; Systems Engineer Josiah Novinger; and Lead Patch Brooke Colebank.