Polish Sound Specialist Highlights Console Flexibility

Kraków, Poland (July 22, 2025)—Polish sound specialist 120dB, which operates two remote broadcast and recording trucks outfitted with SSL System T consoles, recently took another pair out for a sell-out arena tour by Polish social media sensations Genzie.

The audio setup, specified by full-service audio company 120dB’s founder Michal Mika, included the company’s 48-fader System T S500m flypack in the FOH position while a 32-fader System T S500, provided by SSL’s Polish distributor Commercial Audio, mixed all the artist IEMs. Formed in 2021, Genzie is a collective of content creators from Kraków with more than two million YouTube subscribers and billions of video views.

Mika, who founded 120dB in 2012, is an early adopter of SSL’s System T. The company installed the first System T in Poland into its ST1 sound truck in 2018, rolling out a Dolby Atmos-ready truck with a 64-fader System T S500 two years later. More recently, the company bought the 48-fader flypack system used on the Genzie Tour and a Tempest Control App (TCA) console, which Mika says is ideal for touring with rap and EDM artists where he doesn’t need a lot of faders and needs to travel light.

“System T is so flexible and easy to route audio, it made a huge difference to how we managed the show, and it enabled me to be much more creative,” Mika says. “More importantly, I think it sounds awesome; in Poland, the big events and festivals almost always utilize high-end PA systems, and it really makes a difference when you’re mixing on the System T.”

Although the show comprised just six vocals and playback stems, he says, “I had so much space in the mix bus that I knew I had the freedom to experiment. The System T has the dynamic room and scope to push the boundaries and still have pristine high-end outputs.”

Rehearsals began with a different monitor desk, he continues. “But after talking to the Commercial Audio team we replaced it with another System T. Although our monitoring engineer programmed it in the same way, everything sounded so much bigger and brighter, and the console’s bus compressors meant that the signals were much louder and still significantly under clip. Even for in-ears, the System T made sense.”

Dante connectivity across the board, from the Shure Axient Digital mics to the playback machines, kept signal flow simple and easy to set up. The only analog connectivity used on the whole tour was for audience mics and for the warmup DJ.