Vegas’ Area15 Adds Holoplot X1 Immersive System

Las Vegas, NV (June 11, 2024)—Move over, Sphere; you’re not the only Las Vegas destination with a Holoplot installation now. Immersive entertainment venue Area15 has added a Holoplot sound system to its 360-degree, projection-mapped Portal.

The newly installed sound system features four X1 Modul 96 and four X1 Modul 80-S from Holoplot. The Holoplot X1 system utilizes 3D Audio-Beamforming and digital processing to direct sound, with the aim of creating an enveloping audio environment without relying on increased decibel levels.

“Integrating Holoplot’s revolutionary audio technology with our existing Meyer LFC-1100 subwoofers elevates the auditory experience to match the stunning visual capabilities of our Panasonic 4K projectors,” said JD Bouck, director of production, Area15. “This upgrade is part of our commitment to providing unparalleled sensory experiences for all our visitors.”

The upgraded sound system in The Portal will be used to make the most of every DJ performance and live event there, improving the atmosphere for guests.