Christ Covenant Church Gets Audio Overhaul

Knoxville, TN (April 28, 2026)—Christ Covenant Church in Knoxville has long had challenging acoustics, in large part thanks to its vaulted diamond‑shaped sanctuary—a unique structure that led to uneven coverage, harshness and significant low‑frequency inconsistencies. Remote Production Group was brought in to design and integrate a new house system that would rectify the space’s inherent problems.

That move was part of a multi‑year modernization effort led by tech director Alexander Guadagno, A1 audio engineer and advisor Michael Seaman, and rigging/fabrication specialist David Rasnake. While the FOH was updated with a Waves LV1 mixing system and the worship team is now heard via new DPA microphones, the room’s acoustics were another issue altogether.

“We tried treating the room acoustically with large acoustic panels up high, down low, everywhere that made sense,” says Seaman. “It got us somewhere, but not where we wanted to be.”

Adding to the challenge was a roof that couldn’t accommodate an extensive P.A. system. “Our roof structure didn’t give us the ability to rig a heavier scenario,” Seaman explains.

Ultimately, the team decided to go with Eastern Acoustic Works’ AC6 ADAPTive column loudspeakers and Otto subwoofers. “We were really blown away by the speakers and the ability to direct the sound off of unwanted surfaces,” Seaman recalls. “The lightweight design of the AC6, its directional control and low‑profile design all made the decision an easy one.”

The final system design features four EAW AC6 ADAPTive column loudspeakers deployed as two vertical columns of two cabinets each, flown at 15 feet, 9¼ inches from the stage deck to the bottom cabinet and finished in white to blend into the worship environment. Also on-hand are a pair of Otto subwoofers in a center mono configuration.

“[Before,] we were getting complaints at only 80–85 dB SPL,” Seaman says. “It wasn’t loud, and the sound quality was harsh. With the new system, that has changed entirely. Now we’re able to run 85 to 90 dB with a very clear, even sound.”