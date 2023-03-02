Factory Sound Outfits New Melbourne Performing Arts Center

Melbourne, Australia (March 2, 2023)—The Geode Centre is a new performing arts facility located on the campus of Melbourne’s St Peter’s College; designed by international theatre consultancy Schuler Shook, it features a variety of pro-level AV technology solutions designed and integrated by local supplier/installer Factory Sound.

Working closely with St Peter’s College, the team at Factory Sound was brought in early within the design process to create a technical roadmap for the project. Factory Sound AV installer and programmer Phil Rowbotham explained, “The brief was for a high-spec, fully controllable professional-grade theatre that would be simple and easy to use for non-technical operators like teachers running their own presentations, without losing any of the complexity that somebody using a full-spec theatre would expect.”

The FOH mix area centers around an Allen & Heath dLive C3500 console with a CDM48 stage box; additional stage boxes are on-hand to be used as needed. For miking, the facility owns 16 channels of Shure QLX-D wireless. Everything that the mics capture and that the desk mixes is ultimately heard via a sizable Nexo GEO M12 line array system.

The Nexo system at the Geode Centre features left and right hangs of a half-dozen GEO M1210s flown with a pair of MSUB18s, Nexo ID24s along the front of the stage for front fills and amplification, and processing from Nexo’s NXAMPMk2 powered controllers.

“The Nexo system was specifically chosen for its ability to suit every purpose that the room requires,” said Rowbotham. “That means intelligibility for speech and school-based functions like assemblies, right through to the full dynamic range that you would expect with a high-dynamic rock band on stage. It really does tick all the boxes.”

The Geode Centre is the middle part of a larger expansion program for the college—a three-pronged effort that has seen it also build an arts learning building nearby with a recording studio and rehearsal spaces for music, drama, dance and more, all of which can be tied to the Geode Centre via Dante for remote recording. The third part will be the construction of a three-basketball court gymnasium.