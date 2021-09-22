Nexo ePS Installation Loudspeakers Launched

Nexo has launched its new ePS Series of installation loudspeakers, with three 2-way passive cabinets and two subbass units.

London, UK (September 22, 2021)—Nexo has launched its new ePS Series of installation loudspeakers. The first models in a new ‘utility’ range are three 2-way passive cabinets and two partner subbass units.

Presented as a “no-frills” range, the ePS Series offers specific connection and mounting options, and reportedly uses new manufacturing techniques and driver design to make the line more affordable than some Nexo releases in the past. Nonetheless, the line offers high output, directional control and more in compact trapezoidal-shaped wooden enclosures, with steel grilles for IP54 (and IP55) certified weather resistance.

The ePS range features three lightweight point source models, in 6”, 8” and 10” iterations. Each cabinet includes a 1.4” HF driver and lightweight LF driver, with a rotatable horn design offering dispersion options to the user.

Presented in Baltic birch plywood, the ePS6, ePS8 and ePS10 reportedly offer Peak SPL stats of 125, 128 and 130dB respectively. The ePS6 weighs in at 7.1kg, with a footprint of 367 mm x 200 mm x 182 mm, and has a frequency response of 90 Hz – 20 kHz. The ePS8 weighs 8.1Kg, has a profile of 425 mm x 252 mm x 227 mm and a frequency response of 80 Hz – 20 kHz. The most powerful of the three models, the ePS 10 weighs 14.8Kg, is 533 mm x 318 mm x 283 mm and has a frequency response of 70 Hz – 20 kHz.

All three cabinets are fitted with a hard-wired strip for connection, offering generic 2x 7 mm pitch IN/OUT screws connectors. The IP cover protects the connectors from moisture in outdoor applications. On each side of the cabinet, two M6 with 80mm pitch and one M10 fitting allow connection to U Bracket, bumper or eye bolts. The back of each speaker is fitted with 3x M6 with 70mm pitch for wall-mount in both horizontal and vertical positions. All units are finished in black structural paint (white and all other RAL colors are available to order), with a UV-resistant acoustic fabric stretched over the front grille.

All Nexo loudspeakers are partnered by a dedicated sub-bass option, although they are phase-compatible with any model from the Nexo range. In the case of the ePS Series, two compact subs are being released – the single-12” eLS400 and single-15” eLS600, which match the aesthetic of the full-range cabinets.

The eLS400 is a compact installation sub that can be stacked or flown. Weighing 14.5kg, and measuring 365mm x 425mm x 447mm, this single 12” sub has been conceived as the partner for both the ePS6 and ePS8 cabinets. The eLS600 is 425mm x 533mm x 562mm and weighs 26.3kg, using a high-excursion 15” driver in a bass-reflex enclosure design said to be capable of 136 dB peak output. It is designed to partner the ePS8 and ePS10. The width and height dimensions of the rectangular subs match their partner main cabinets: a dedicated accessory allows the ePS to be flown beneath the subwoofer, creating small-footprint wideband systems.