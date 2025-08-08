Saudi Arabia Hotel Outfits for Luxury

Shangri-La Jeddah, a new luxury hotel on the shores of the Red Sea, used Harman Professional Solutions for property-wide audio solutions.

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (August 8, 2025)—Shangri-La Jeddah, a new luxury hotel on the shores of the Red Sea, worked with Harman Professional Solutions distributor HAV (Halwani Audio Visual) for property-wide audio solutions.

Shangri-La Main Ballroom, with multiple event spaces, is a popular venue for weddings and social events. HAV provided an extensive integrated audio and lighting solution. A total of 96 JBL Control 300 series ceiling speakers were installed in the ceiling, including a combination of 12” Control 322C main and Control 312CS subs powered by Crown XLS DriveCore amplifiers, with DSP and matrixing handled by BSS.

The ballroom can be split into three sections or used as one, using multiple orientations in the process. For each stage area, JBL Point Source AE Expansion series were used as L&R speakers. The ballroom was acoustically treated with the help of JOCAVI, all simulated in the design stage.

The Capo front lobby, a boutique patisserie, features Line Array CBT 70J-1 with Control C26T ceiling speakers for the indoor area and AWC 62 for the outdoor terrace. Crown Drive Core high-performance amplifiers and BSS digital signal processing are used for control and zone management.

For Niyyali Restaurant, overlooking the Red Sea and the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, HAV provided JBL Control 28-1L, Control C26T, Control 19CS, DriveCore Crown amplifiers, and BSS DSP for control and zone management.

Kaia Club features an all-weather DJ-ready solution, consisting of JBL Control 31WH with marine grills as main speakers, AWC 15LF for sub-bass, supported by JBL Control 28-1L with SS grills for surrounding delays. dbx ZonePro digital signal processors and Crown DriveCore high-performance amplifiers complete the setup. Additionally, a Pioneer DJ solution was provided.

For the Waterfront Kitchen, HAV provided an aesthetically blended signature audio system, with JBL CRV speakers formed into a complete circle simulating a lifebuoy and distributed under the fishnet ceiling. Sub-bass was handled by JBL Control 19CS hidden in the ceiling. BSS Digital Signal Processing was used for control and zone management, with Crown XLS DriveCore amplifiers.