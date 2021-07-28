Safe Hands Audio Covers Crowds at UK Live Event Test

United Kingdom (July 28, 2021)—Racing and music fans alike descended on the UK’s Silverstone Circuit raceway in mid-July for what was the UK’s largest live-event test yet. More than 140,000 people came to catch not only the Formula 1 British Grand Prix weekend, but also musical performances from Rudimental DJ, Anne Marie and Becky Hill. Providing audio for the events was Safe Hands Audio, which fielded speaker systems from Electro-Voice and Dynacord.

The weekend was a key part of the latest and largest phase of the UK Government’s Event Research Program for the return of audiences to large-scale live events. Safe Hands Audio provided its Electro-Voice X-Line Advance X2 line-array loudspeaker system to cater to the large crowd. “The X2 is our best option for this kind of production,” says Neal Allen, owner of Safe Hands Audio. “The X2’s rigging weight and compact size were both important considerations, but it was the system’s vocal throw, combined with its punch-to-size ratio, that really made it a perfect fit.”

The main FOH system for the stage comprised two-dozen X2-212 high performance compact 12″ two-way cabinets with a dozen X12-128 dual 18″ subwoofers. “Due to the capacity crowd, people were spread across the full width of the stage; there was a need to fill a pocket, so we turned to an old friend – four X-Line XVLS – to spot-fill a specific area, and it worked perfectly,” recalls Allen. Delays and out-fills saw a further 12 X2-212 cabinets alongside four X12-128 subs.

Power for the main system was provided by 10 Dynacord TGX20 4-channel DSP amplifiers. Control and monitoring of the system throughout the weekend came from the manufacturer’s new MXE5 matrix mix engine, combined with SONICUE sound system software over a Dante network.

“To be honest, it was just a wonderful feeling to be back out and working on a gig after such a long time,” said Allen. “Seeing happy faces in the audience was a reminder of why we all do this for a living and it was great to play my part in putting on an excellent show for them. The sound system performed flawlessly as we expected it to. Everything sounded great and I think we helped to make the UK’s largest trial event so far a memorable experience for everyone who attended.”