15th Annual GameSoundCon Announced

GameSoundCon, the largest professional conference for video game music and sound design, is returning to the Marriott Burbank Convention Center in Burbank, Calif., on October 29 and 30. This year mark’s GameSoundCon’s 15th anniversary.

In preparation for the event, Brian Schmidt, GameSoundCon Founder and Executive Director, has conducted a new analysis of game sound design job postings. The good news: despite challenging times in the game industry, the market for jobs in game audio is robust. The 2024 report, titled Landing a Job in Game Audio: Analysis of Game Sound Design Job Listings, has been published at GameSoundCon.com and provides insight about the desired salary ranges, tools, skill set, and experience needed to land employment in game audio.

More than 120 speakers and panelists will share their expertise and knowledge at GameSoundCon, and the conference provides anc opportunity to meet leading composers and audio professionals such as Wilbert Roget II, Austin Wintory, Mason Lieberman, Phil Kovats, and learn the most up-to-date information in sessions, workshops and more.

As in prior years, GameSoundCon is a hybrid event: live and streaming. Attendees can attend in person or remotely with an online only ticket which provides real-time online access to GameSoundCon sessions, live text chat and more. Since most sessions will be presented simultaneously, virtually all sessions will be posted for both in-person and online attendees to watch for up to a full year.

In 2023, attendance was up a whopping 53% over the prior year. Again this year, Presenting Sponsors Audiokinetic (Wwise), Epic Games (Unreal Engine 5) and FMOD will provide special sessions in their respective rooms at the Burbank Convention Center with talks that allow attendees to gain thorough understanding of the latest game audio tools and techniques.

Until September 14, attendees can take advantage of the Earlybird Pricing with significant savings, both for in-person and online-only attendance. Noteworthy for Voice Actors: The Actor Pass is available again this year for the Dialogue & Networking sessions on Wednesday Octoberr 30, plus the Expo/Sponsors area.