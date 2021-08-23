AES Educational Foundation Announces Awardees for 2021/2022

Annual grants and scholarships continue to help audio students realize their full potential

(New York, NY) — The Audio Engineering Society Educational Foundation has announced the awardees of AES Educational Scholarships and Grants for Graduate and Undergraduate Studies in Audio Engineering.

“The AES Educational Foundation was established in 1984 to encourage talented students to enter the profession of audio engineering,” commented AES Education Foundation president Jim Anderson. “Annually, we give grants for graduate studies with emphasis on audio in its many forms. The recipients are selected based on their demonstrated talent, achievements, goals and recommendations.

The AES Educational Foundation’s grants are made possible by a host of contributions from benefactors, including from manufacturers Audio Precision, Dolby, Genelec, L-Acoustics and PMC, and from the families of John Eargle, Mary Lea Simpson, Emil Torick, Bruce Swedien, and Larry Estrin.” The Board of the Audio Engineering Society Educational Foundation is pleased to name the scholarship awardees:

Audio Precision’s Tom Kite Advancing Audio Scholarship – Cesar Lamschtein, attending University of Colorado Denver

Genelec Ilpo Martikainen Audio Visionary Scholarship – Gregor McWilliam, attending New York University, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development, New York City, USA

Genelec Mike Chafee Audio Pioneering Scholarship – Aizhou (Amy) Liu, attending New York University, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development, New York City, USA

L-Acoustics’ Dr. Christian Heil Future of Sound Scholarship – Michael Edwin, attending New York University, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development, New York City, USA

Emil Torick Award – Akshada Bandekar, attending University of Miami, Frost School of Music, Coral Gables, Florida, USA

John Eargle Award – Carolina Rodríguez, attending McGill University, Schulich School of Music, Montreal, Quebec, Canada



Mary Lea Simpson Memorial Scholarship – Nick Catrambone, attending New York University, Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music, Brooklyn, New York, USA

AES Educational Foundation Scholarship – Kerri-Ann Chandler, attending New York University, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development, New York City, USA

AES Educational Foundation Scholarship – Matthew Cheshire, attending Birmingham City University, Birmingham, UK

AES Educational Foundation Scholarship – Yoonjeong Choi, attending McGill University, Schulich School of Music, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

AES Educational Foundation Scholarship – Zhi-Xiong Jiang, attending Pusan National University, Busan, South Korea

AES Educational Foundation Scholarship – Cuauhtemoc Mendez, attending Peabody Institute of The Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA

AES Educational Foundation Scholarship – Leonard Menon, attending McGill University, Schulich School of Music, Montreal, Quebec, Canada



AES Educational Foundation Scholarship – Mike Middleton, attending University of York, Helsington, York, UK

AES Educational Foundation Scholarship – Jigar Rajpopat, attending University of Miami, Frost School of Music, Coral Gables, Florida, USA



AES Educational Foundation Scholarship – Luisa Fernanda Pinzon Rivero, attending California Institute of Arts – CALARTS, Valencia, California, USA



AES Educational Foundation Scholarship – Ashell Sickmen, attending University of Colorado Denver, Denver, Colorado, USA

The creation of the AES Educational Foundation illustrates the AES's commitment to promoting the science and art of audio engineering and related disciplines through the development of future industry leaders. The Foundation welcomes support for these goals from individual benefactors and companies, including in-memoriam contributions.