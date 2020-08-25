August 25! Lessons from Electric Lady—LA Style

This discussion, presented by the AES L.A. chapter at 7 p.m. Pacific time on August 25, will trace the history of innovation that has coincided with Storyk’s career and the work of WSDG (Walters-Storyk Design Group) as one of the preeminent leaders in modern recording studio design. Starting with Electric Lady Studios (1969-70) he will highlight the unique goals and challenges associated with this process, and how a potent combination of predictive acoustics, architectural experience, and technological advancement leads to the creation of these one-of-a-kind artistic spaces. Additionally, Storyk will present WSDG’s newest project in Los Angeles, and how recent innovations and possible turns in the industry are shaping the recording and content creation studios of the future.

