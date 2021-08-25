Bang Zoom! Builds Dolby Atmos Stage, Expands Dante Network

Los Angeles, CA (August 25, 2021)—Burbank, California-based post production facility Bang Zoom! Entertainment has added a single-operator Dolby Atmos mix stage, integrating the room into its facility-wide Focusrite RedNet-powered Dante network.

The new Atmos mix stage is designed as a one-person mix position: four Focusrite RedNet HD32R 32-channel HD Dante network bridges take up to 128 channels from the Avid Pro Tools | HDX system to the Dolby RMU Atmos rendering and mastering processor; two more HD32Rs serve as the interfaces for the studio’s Pro Tools recording system.

The facility’s Dante network is now served by six HR32R units. Bang Zoom! also utilizes a RedNet X2P 2×2 Dante audio interface as a headphone monitoring and talk-back solution, as well as a RedNet PCIeR Card for the rendering engine, and a pair of RedNet 4 eight-channel mic preamps in their other studios. All of the RedNet products were purchased through Westlake Pro.

August Belfiglio, lead audio technical engineer at Bang Zoom!, says two of the HR32R units were already in place at the facility before the addition of the Atmos mix studio. “So instead of having to get a new interface for that increased channel account, we just added two more HD32Rs to the mix rig and then added two more to the dub rig,” he explains. “So it was easy to keep expanding with that instead of having to get something new. With RedNet, we could simply expand on the existing system. It gave us a clear and easy pathway forward.”

Danny Fasold, a sales consultant at Westlake Pro who consulted with Belfiglio on the Dolby mix room’s design, says the Focusrite HD32R was the perfect match for the studio’s Dante network and the best bridge to implementing Atmos. “They always knew that they were going to go with Atmos, and they always knew that they needed to build Dante into their infrastructure, tie into their main mix stage, and be able to pull audio to and from any room, so the HD32R was the solution,” he says. “I don’t know of any other good options to bridge Dante to Avid Pro Tools systems.”

Bang Zoom! Entertainment has earned two Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding sound mixing and outstanding sound editing and provides audio post services for the Adult Swim series Rick And Morty. The 15,000-square-foot complex encompasses seven ADR recording stages, two Foley stages, six edit bays and four Dolby-certified mix stages with 5.1, 6.1 and 7.1 surround-sound capabilities.

