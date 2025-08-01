Dr. Dre / SSL Auction Nets $165k Winning Bid

Part of the SSL 4000 G+ console that Dr. Dre used to record himself, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and countless others has been auctioned off.

Los Angeles, CA (August 1, 2025)—A key portion of the Solid State Logic 4000 G+ console that producer/hip-hop legend Dr. Dre used to record himself, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and countless others has been auctioned for a jaw-dropping $165,000. Sold by online auction house The Realest, the 16-fader channel bucket went on the block July 3, and when the dust settled three weeks and 46 bids later, venture capitalist Ryan Zurrer came out on top with the winning offer.

Announcing on X that the final bid was his, Zurrer wrote, “Grateful to pick up the signature instrument that Dre took the time to perfect the beat.” [Sic]

Zurrer added that the SSL segment will eventually be exhibited at The Hip Hop Museum, currently under construction in the Bronx, New York and due to open Fall, 2026. For the moment, the channel bucket is on exhibit at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.

While it may be seen as a museum piece now, Dr. Dre’s SSL 4000 G+ was a conduit for tracks by some of the biggest names in hip-hop over the years, including Kendrick Lamar, Anderson .Paak, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Gwen Stefani, Busta Rhymes, The Game and more. Highpoints from his own discography—notably 1992’s The Chronic and 1999’s 2001—were shaped by the desk, as well as other landmark albums of the era, such as Snoop Dogg’s 1993 debut, Doggystyle.

Installed inside Room B of Los Angeles’ Record One Studios at the dawn of the 1990s, the SSL was central to the room’s workflow, and remained in place until the mid-2000s. Prior to the auction, the channel bucket was most recently owned by Dr. Dre collaborator Che Pope, former GM of Aftermath Entertainment, the label Dr. Dre founded in 1996. The auction listing noted that the desk had not been used since it was removed from the facility; notably, the console’s center/control section was not sold or mentioned on the Realest’s site. However, the power supply and rack cabinet were included in the auction lot.

While music memorabilia like RIAA awards, wardrobe and instruments have long been popular with auction houses, behind-the-scenes production gear has become increasingly sought-after in recent years. In 2025 alone, pro audio gear from producer Butch Vig, DJ Paul Oakenfold and director David Lynch has gone under the hammer.