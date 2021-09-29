Earthworks Audio Teams with PGL eSports

Milford, NH (September 28, 2021)—Earthworks Audio has partnered with entertainment company PGL eSports. Under the agreement, PGL will use Earthworks Audio’s line of USB and XLR streaming microphones, including the ICON and ICON Pro, for all its commentators.

“Since the start of the pandemic, we’ve hosted several online tournaments, and finding the best audio capture solution for a remote broadcast was always challenging,” said PGL sound engineer Alexandru Călin. “Right now, I believe we are in the best place; I am enthusiastic about our partnership with Earthworks Audio. Being familiar with their equipment and how they strive to reach audio quality excellence, we will definitely increase the value of our future remote broadcasts.”

Earthworks microphones will be heard and seen on PGL event broadcasts for games such as, among others, DOTA 2, Apex Legends, FIFA and CS:GO—events that regularly bring in over 250,000 peak viewers, with some reaching 950,000.

“Live-streaming is the future of our industry,” says Earthworks’ VP of Sales & Marketing, Mike Dias. “Thanks to the ultra-fast transient response of our microphones, we are able to provide viewers with an experience that puts them right in the middle of the action. We could not be more excited to work with PGL to provide stellar audio quality to their personnel, and to provide more value to their broadcasts and viewers.”