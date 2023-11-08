Earthworks Audio SR5117 Wireless Capsule Unveiled

Milford, NH (November 8, 2023)—Earthworks Audio debuted its SR117 handheld vocal mic for live sound a while back, and subsequently spun out a specialized SR3117 capsule for use with Shure wireless mic. Now a dedicated version for Sennheiser wireless transmitter systems—the SR5117 wireless capsule—has been introduced, too, completing the overall 117 family.

The SR5117 is a supercardioid condenser wireless microphone that is compatible with all Sennheiser wireless systems, designed with an aim to provide a clean frequency response voiced with clear sound. It is built for touring but can be used everywhere. Like the Shure capsule variant, the SR5117 is priced at $179 — twenty dollars less than its handheld version. All the 117 wireless capsules are designed, tuned, and assembled in the USA.

“We have had tremendous success with our new vocal microphone line,” said Mike Dias, VP of Sales for Earthworks Audio. “In the few short months since the initial release, this family has quickly become our best-selling line — outpacing all previous wins that we have seen in drums and streaming. The SR117 is fast becoming a new standard in worship and live performances and with the introduction of the Sennheiser capsule, we expect to break even more sales records.”

