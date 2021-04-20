CAS Awards Winners Announced

“Sound of Metal,” “Soul” and “The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart” take top film honors at 57th annual ceremony

On Saturday night, April 17, at the first-ever virtual CAS Awards, Cinema Audio Society President Karol Urban, CAS, mentioned in her remarks that “to overcome the physical distance and continue to allow for the creativity and community we all thirst for as sound mixers and filmmakers, we came together…through Zoom, FaceTime, and Google Meets, though ClearView and Evercast…or through masks and faceguards from six feet away … in 2020 we came together.”

She summarized her comments in saying, “The work we completed and solutions we developed in 2020 are nothing short of extraordinary.”

In this virtual world, the Outstanding Sound Mixing categories were presented by CAS mixers from various sound locations: William Files, CAS, presented from Sony Pictures Studios, Culver City, Jeffrey J. Haboush, CAS, presented from Smart Post, Santa Monica, Chris Navarro, CAS, presented from Formosa Hollywood, Marlowe Taylor, CAS, presented from the set of AMC: The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Gary A. Rizzo, CAS, presented from Skywalker Sound, and Tommy Vicari, CAS, presented from Capitol Studios, Hollywood. Additional presenters included Bob Bronow, CAS, Willie D. Burton, CAS, Sherry Klein, CAS, and Brett Voss, CAS.

The Cinema Audio Society Award for Outstanding Sound Mixing Motion Pictures – Live Action category was presented to the sound mixing team from “Sound of Metal.” The team from “Soul” took the honors for Outstanding Sound Mixing Motion Pictures – Animated. The sound mixing team from “The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart” captured the honors for Outstanding Sound Mixing Motion Pictures – Documentary.

A full list of winners is included below.

The professional contributions of production sound mixer William B. Kaplan, CAS, were recognized as he received the CAS Career Achievement Award. Presenter Amanda Beggs, CAS, was joined with congratulatory messages from directors John Landis and Robert Zemeckis, and Sound Tech Thomas Giordano.

George Clooney received the CAS Filmmaker Award in virtual presentations that included remarks by Randy Thom, CAS, Grant Heslov and Richard Kind, who delivered a delightful tribute that had everyone laughing.

MPSE Announces Golden Reel Awards Winners.

Brandyn Johnson, a student at University of Southern California in Los Angeles was awarded the CAS Student Recognition Award and presented with a check for $5000. The other four finalists received $1000 each.

These gifts were made possible by the support of iZotope and Lectrosonics, sponsors of the Student Recognition Award. Additionally, the students received gift bags with a variety of production and post-production products to help launch their careers in sound thanks to the support of these generous companies: Audionamix, Avid, Denecke, Halter Technical, iZotope, K-Tek, Krotos, Lectrosonics, McDSP, Sound Devices, Sound Dogs and Todd-AO.

The CAS Outstanding Product Award for Production was presented to Sound Devices for its CL-16 Linear Fader Control Surface for 8-Series, and Outstanding Product Post-Production was awarded to iZotope, Inc. for the RX8.

The evening was peppered with celebrities who shared funny, and interesting memories and stories about sound. Those storytellers included Director Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman), Director Adam Rifkin (Detroit Rock City), and Songwriter Diane Warren, and actors Thomas Dekker (Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles), Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert), Nathalie Emmanuel (HBO’s Game of Thrones), Michael Fishman (ABC’s The Conners), Greer Grammer (Netflix’s Deadly Illusions), Michael O’Neill (Dallas Buyers Club), Rodrigo Santoro (HBO’s Westworld), Kelly Marie Tran (Raya and the Last Dragon), and Briana Venskus (AMC’s The Walking Dead).

The Cinema Audio Society thanks the Sponsors of the 57th CAS Awards.

DIAMOND SPONSORS

Amazon Studios

NBC Universal Studio Post

PLATINUM SPONSORS

Avid/Westlake Pro

Focusrite Pro/PMC Speakers

IATSE Local 695

Netflix

STUDENT RECOGNITION AWARD

iZotope

Lectrosonics

GOLD SPONSORS

American Cinema Editors

Formosa Group

Smart Post Sound

SILVER SPONSORS

Apple Original Films/Apple TV+

Dolby

IATSE Local 700

Sound Devices

Warner Bros Creative Services Worldwide

WINNERS OF THE 57th CAS AWARDS FOR OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND MIXING FOR 2020

MOTION PICTURES – LIVE ACTION

Sound of Metal

Production Mixer – Phillip Bladh CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Jaime Baksht Segovia

Re-Recording Mixer – Michelle Couttolenc Esparza

Re-Recording Mixer – Carlos Cortés Navarrette

Foley Mixer – Kari Vähäkuopus

MOTION PICTURES – ANIMATED

Soul

Original Dialogue Mixer – Vince Caro CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Ren Klyce

Re-Recording Mixer – David Parker

Scoring Mixer – Atticus Ross

Scoring Mixer – David Boucher CAS

ADR Mixer – Bobby Johanson CAS

Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

MOTION PICTURES – DOCUMENTARY

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart

Re-Recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Jeff King

NON-THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES or LIMITED SERIES

The Queen’s Gambit: Ep. 4 Middle Game

Production Mixer – Roland Winke

Re-Recording Mixer – Eric Hoehn CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Eric Hirsch

Re-Recording Mixer – Leo Marcil

Scoring Mixer – Lawrence Manchester

TELEVISION SERIES – ONE HOUR

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: S3, Ep. 8 A Jewish Girl Walks Into the Apollo…

Production Mixer – Mathew Price CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Ron Bochar CAS

Scoring Mixer – Stewart Lerman

ADR Mixer – David Boulton

Foley Mixer – George A. Lara CAS

TELEVISION SERIES – HALF HOUR

The Mandalorian: Ep. 102 Chapter 2: The Child

Production Mixer – Shawn Holden CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Bonnie Wild

Re-Recording Mixer – Stephen Urata

Scoring Mixer – Christopher Fogel CAS

ADR Mixer – Matthew Wood

Foley Mixer – Blake Collins CAS

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC, SERIES or SPECIALS

Hamilton

Production Mixer – Justin Rathbun

Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Volante

Re-Recording Mixer – Roberto Fernandez

Re-Recording Mixer – Tim Latham

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – PRODUCTION

Sound Devices, LLC

CL-16 Linear Fader Control Surface for 8-Series

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – POST-PRODUCTION

iZotope, Inc. RX8

STUDENT RECOGNITION AWARD

Brandyn Johnson

University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA