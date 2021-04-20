CAS Awards Winners Announced

On Saturday night, April 17, at the first-ever virtual CAS Awards, Cinema Audio Society President Karol Urban, CAS, mentioned in her remarks that “to overcome the physical distance and continue to allow for the creativity and community we all thirst for as sound mixers and filmmakers, we came together…through Zoom, FaceTime, and Google Meets, though ClearView and Evercast…or through masks and faceguards from six feet away … in 2020 we came together.”
She summarized her comments in saying, “The work we completed and solutions we developed in 2020 are nothing short of extraordinary.”
In this virtual world, the Outstanding Sound Mixing categories were presented by CAS mixers from various sound locations: William Files, CAS, presented from Sony Pictures Studios, Culver City, Jeffrey J. Haboush, CAS, presented from Smart Post, Santa Monica, Chris Navarro, CAS, presented from Formosa Hollywood, Marlowe Taylor, CAS, presented from the set of AMC: The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Gary A. Rizzo, CAS, presented from Skywalker Sound, and Tommy Vicari, CAS, presented from Capitol Studios, Hollywood. Additional presenters included Bob Bronow, CAS, Willie D. Burton, CAS, Sherry Klein, CAS, and Brett Voss, CAS.
The Cinema Audio Society Award for Outstanding Sound Mixing Motion Pictures – Live Action category was presented to the sound mixing team from “Sound of Metal.” The team from “Soul” took the honors for Outstanding Sound Mixing Motion Pictures – Animated. The sound mixing team from “The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart” captured the honors for Outstanding Sound Mixing Motion Pictures – Documentary.
A full list of winners is included below.
The professional contributions of production sound mixer William B. Kaplan, CAS, were recognized as he received the CAS Career Achievement Award. Presenter Amanda Beggs, CAS, was joined with congratulatory messages from directors John Landis and Robert Zemeckis, and Sound Tech Thomas Giordano.
George Clooney received the CAS Filmmaker Award in virtual presentations that included remarks by Randy Thom, CAS, Grant Heslov and Richard Kind, who delivered a delightful tribute that had everyone laughing.
Brandyn Johnson, a student at University of Southern California in Los Angeles was awarded the CAS Student Recognition Award and presented with a check for $5000. The other four finalists received $1000 each.
These gifts were made possible by the support of iZotope and Lectrosonics, sponsors of the Student Recognition Award. Additionally, the students received gift bags with a variety of production and post-production products to help launch their careers in sound thanks to the support of these generous companies: Audionamix, Avid, Denecke, Halter Technical, iZotope, K-Tek, Krotos, Lectrosonics, McDSP, Sound Devices, Sound Dogs and Todd-AO.
The CAS Outstanding Product Award for Production was presented to Sound Devices for its CL-16 Linear Fader Control Surface for 8-Series, and Outstanding Product Post-Production was awarded to iZotope, Inc. for the RX8.
The evening was peppered with celebrities who shared funny, and interesting memories and stories about sound. Those storytellers included Director Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman), Director Adam Rifkin (Detroit Rock City), and Songwriter Diane Warren, and actors Thomas Dekker (Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles), Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert), Nathalie Emmanuel (HBO’s Game of Thrones), Michael Fishman (ABC’s The Conners), Greer Grammer (Netflix’s Deadly Illusions), Michael O’Neill (Dallas Buyers Club), Rodrigo Santoro (HBO’s Westworld), Kelly Marie Tran (Raya and the Last Dragon), and Briana Venskus (AMC’s The Walking Dead).
The Cinema Audio Society thanks the Sponsors of the 57th CAS Awards.
DIAMOND SPONSORS
Amazon Studios
NBC Universal Studio Post
PLATINUM SPONSORS
Avid/Westlake Pro
Focusrite Pro/PMC Speakers
IATSE Local 695
Netflix
STUDENT RECOGNITION AWARD
iZotope
Lectrosonics
GOLD SPONSORS
American Cinema Editors
Formosa Group
Smart Post Sound
SILVER SPONSORS
Apple Original Films/Apple TV+
Dolby
IATSE Local 700
Sound Devices
Warner Bros Creative Services Worldwide
WINNERS OF THE 57th CAS AWARDS FOR OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND MIXING FOR 2020
MOTION PICTURES – LIVE ACTION
Sound of Metal
Production Mixer – Phillip Bladh CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Jaime Baksht Segovia
Re-Recording Mixer – Michelle Couttolenc Esparza
Re-Recording Mixer – Carlos Cortés Navarrette
Foley Mixer – Kari Vähäkuopus
MOTION PICTURES – ANIMATED
Soul
Original Dialogue Mixer – Vince Caro CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Ren Klyce
Re-Recording Mixer – David Parker
Scoring Mixer – Atticus Ross
Scoring Mixer – David Boucher CAS
ADR Mixer – Bobby Johanson CAS
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
MOTION PICTURES – DOCUMENTARY
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart
Re-Recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Jeff King
NON-THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURES or LIMITED SERIES
The Queen’s Gambit: Ep. 4 Middle Game
Production Mixer – Roland Winke
Re-Recording Mixer – Eric Hoehn CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Eric Hirsch
Re-Recording Mixer – Leo Marcil
Scoring Mixer – Lawrence Manchester
TELEVISION SERIES – ONE HOUR
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: S3, Ep. 8 A Jewish Girl Walks Into the Apollo…
Production Mixer – Mathew Price CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Ron Bochar CAS
Scoring Mixer – Stewart Lerman
ADR Mixer – David Boulton
Foley Mixer – George A. Lara CAS
TELEVISION SERIES – HALF HOUR
The Mandalorian: Ep. 102 Chapter 2: The Child
Production Mixer – Shawn Holden CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Bonnie Wild
Re-Recording Mixer – Stephen Urata
Scoring Mixer – Christopher Fogel CAS
ADR Mixer – Matthew Wood
Foley Mixer – Blake Collins CAS
TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC, SERIES or SPECIALS
Hamilton
Production Mixer – Justin Rathbun
Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Volante
Re-Recording Mixer – Roberto Fernandez
Re-Recording Mixer – Tim Latham
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – PRODUCTION
Sound Devices, LLC
CL-16 Linear Fader Control Surface for 8-Series
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT – POST-PRODUCTION
iZotope, Inc. RX8
STUDENT RECOGNITION AWARD
Brandyn Johnson
University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA