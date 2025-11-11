ISE 2026: Global Vision, Local Impact

Mike Blackman, managing director at Integrated Systems Events, shares his insights and excitement for end users, integrators, and consultants, and suggests why you should consider attending ISE in Barcelona.

For AV/IT professionals, there’s no better way to kick off the year than a trip to Barcelona for the annual Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) to learn about innovations, network with peers from around the world, and experience tech on a grand stage. Hosted at the now familiar Fira de Barcelona, from February 3-6, 2026, ISE is poised to break previous records.

AVNetwork: Mike, ISE has grown into the world’s largest AV and systems integration exhibition. What do you think makes ISE such a magnet for the global AV community?

Mike Blackman: ISE’s success lies in its ability to reflect and anticipate the needs of the AV industry. From our beginnings in Geneva to our current home in Barcelona, we’ve always focused on creating a platform that fosters innovation, collaboration, and business growth. What makes ISE unique is its truly international scope, over 160 countries are represented, and we’re not just showcasing technology; we’re shaping the future of how AV integrates into every aspect of life and work.

AVN: What is the theme for this year’s show?

Blackman: The theme for ISE 2026 is “Push Beyond”. It’s more than a slogan—it’s a mindset. We’re encouraging the global pro AV and systems integration communities to challenge conventional thinking, embrace bold ideas, and explore new possibilities. Whether it’s through technology, design, or collaboration, ISE 2026 is about pushing beyond expectations to shape the future of our industry. You’ll see this reflected across our content programme, including megatrend sessions, exhibitor showcases, and new initiatives like Spark.

AVN: How does ISE serve the North American market, and why should we make the trip to Barcelona?

Blackman: North America plays a crucial role in the AV ecosystem, and each year we see strong engagement from U.S. and Canadian professionals. ISE complements shows like InfoComm by providing a broader international perspective. Many North American attendees tell us they come to ISE to experience product launches ahead of similar announcements at North American trade shows, to network globally, and to benchmark innovations from Europe and Asia. It’s not about competition, but about synergy. ISE is where global trends converge—an invaluable opportunity for North American integrators, manufacturers, and end users aiming to stay at the forefront of the industry.

AVN: What trends are you seeing that North American professionals should pay attention to?

Blackman: The AV industry is evolving rapidly, driven by several transformative trends. AI is reshaping how we interact with technology, from smart environments and predictive analytics to immersive experiences powered by generative content. At the same time, cybersecurity is becoming increasingly critical as AV systems integrate with essential infrastructure, a challenge addressed by the launch of our first ISE Cybersecurity Summit.

At ISE 2026, these trends and more will be explored through our Megatrends programme, offering 14 hours of expert-led sessions across six key areas: AI, Cybersecurity, Robotics, Smart Spaces, Sustainability, and TradeScape. Attendees will gain insights into the latest innovations and see them demonstrated on the show floor, from unified communications and digital signage to smart building technologies.

One of the most urgent trends is sustainability. At the recent SAVe Annual Conference in Los Angeles, AV professionals convened to advance the UN’s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. The industry is increasingly focused on reducing e-waste, designing for energy efficiency, and embracing circular economy principles. Manufacturers are developing greener products, and integrators are rethinking deployment and maintenance strategies.

ISE proudly supports initiatives like SAVe, reinforcing our commitment to innovation, collaboration, and equipping the AV community to meet the challenges and opportunities of a rapidly changing industry.

AVN: ISE 2025 broke attendance records. What does that say about the state of the industry?

Blackman: It tells us the industry is thriving. We had over 85,000 unique visitors and 187,000 total visits—a 15% increase year-on-year. That kind of growth reflects a hunger for connection, learning, and innovation. It also shows that AV is no longer a niche. It’s foundational to how we live, communicate, collaborate, and create.

AVN: Keynotes are always a highlight at ISE. What can attendees expect this year?

Blackman: We’re thrilled to welcome Sol Rashidi as our keynote speaker for ISE 2026. Sol is a globally respected AI strategist and former Chief AI Officer at companies like Sony Music, Merck, Estée Lauder, and Amazon. Her keynote, titled “The AI Reality Check: What It Takes to Scale and the Future of Leadership”, will cut through the hype and offer practical insights into AI adoption, governance, and cybersecurity. Sol’s human-centric approach and deep enterprise experience make her the perfect voice to challenge and inspire our audience. Her session aligns with our theme, Push Beyond, and will be a must-attend for anyone navigating the future of AV and tech leadership.

AVN: What’s next for ISE?

Blackman: We’re already planning ISE 2026 with new initiatives, which will redefine exhibition experiences and expanded Listening Suites for immersive audio showcases.

We’re incredibly excited about the launch of Spark at ISE 2026. Spark is a unique, cross-vertical gathering that unites trailblazers, visionaries and pioneers from the full spectrum of the creative industries. Here, creative minds collide, ignite, and set the stage for breakthroughs that will ripple beyond the event and redefine what’s possible for the entire industry.

Our goal is to keep pushing boundaries—technologically, creatively, and geographically. We want ISE to remain the place where the AV world meets, learns, and leads.

AVN: Trade shows have been increasingly attracting end users. InfoComm 2025 reached 39,579 registrants, with a record 35% of verified attendees being end users. Do you track the percentage of end users at ISE, and has that been increasing?

Blackman: Absolutely, we do. Similar to InfoComm events, end-user participation at ISE has been steadily growing in recent years. While our roots are in the AV channel, ISE has evolved into a key destination for corporate buyers, education leaders, hospitality executives, retail strategists, and many others who rely on AV to drive business outcomes. At ISE 2025, approximately one-third of our 85,000+ unique visitors from 168 countries were end users with purchasing authority.

To ensure these attendees find real value, we invest in tailored content, vertical-specific technology zones, and curated networking opportunities. In addition, our Tech Tours and off-site experiences allow both end users and channel partners to see real-life applications of the technologies showcased on the show floor across a variety of industries.

AVN: Do you have specific strategies to entice more end users from North America?

Blackman: Yes, and it’s a priority for us. We know North American end users are looking for global insights, early access to innovation, and strategic partnerships. That’s why we’ve expanded our conference programme, including the Megatrends sessions that tackle topics like AI, cybersecurity, smart spaces, and sustainability—all highly relevant to enterprise and institutional buyers. As I mentioned earlier, we’re also launching Spark, a new initiative focused on creative industries and content workflows, which we believe will resonate strongly with media, entertainment, and broadcast professionals from the U.S. and Canada.

AVN: Any final thoughts for your North American audience?

Blackman: If you haven’t been to ISE yet, make 2026 the year you Push Beyond. It’s more than a trade show; it’s a global experience. Whether you’re an integrator, manufacturer, educator, or creative, ISE offers insights and opportunities you won’t find anywhere else. And for those who’ve joined us before—we thank you. We look forward to welcoming you back to Barcelona.

Register to attend ISE 2026!