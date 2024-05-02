Neutrik FiberFox Single-Mode Launched

Neutrik Americas has expanded its FiberFox portfolio with the introduction of its new FiberFox single-mode connector.

Charlotte, NC (May 2, 2024)—Neutrik Americas has expanded its FiberFox portfolio with the introduction of its new FiberFox single-mode connector, compatible with MIL-DTL-83526 while preserving the ruby-red design of the EBC15 series.

The new single-mode technology is available for Neutrik’s EBC25 series, making it suitable for government and industrial applications. Offering an IP68 rating (mated and unmated) and a design tailored for harsh environments, Neutrik’s FiberFox single-mode is intended to provide signal integrity with minimal loss in challenging environments.

The new FiberFox with single-mode technology sports a heavy-duty design with no special cleaning or measurement tools required. Both insertion and return signal loss are minimized per the IEC 61300-3-4 and IEC 61300-3-6 protocols. The technology utilizes wear-free connectors designed for up to 10,000 mating cycles without requiring maintenance. The cables are prolongable directly, with no couplers required. FiberFox single-mode is also available with Xtreme cabling and as a Split assembly.

Detailed information about different lengths, packaging alternatives, and available wire materials is available by contacting Neutrik Americas. Similarly, kits for cable assemblies will be available for MCC (Major Custom Cable) and specifically certified COCA assemblers of single-mode. Chassis connectors come with fixed LC-Patch cable, which is available for 2- and 4-channel connections.