One and Dunn Rocks On with Joe Lamond

NAMM President / CEO Joe Lamond sits down with industry mainstay Karen Dunn on the latest episode of the One and Dunn Podcast.

Nashville, TN (July 16, 2021)—Summer NAMM is underway in Nashville, and on-hand to oversee the festivities is longtime NAMM President / CEO Joe Lamond. Discover the man behind the name in the latest episode of the One and Dunn Podcast, as Lamond sits down with host Karen Dunn.

Karen Dunn, founder/CEO of KMD Productions, the company she created to create virtual and live events for the MI and pro-audio industries, is the host of the burgeoning podcast, where she chats with some of the most prominent names in the industry.

NAMM President / CEO Joe Lamond just celebrated his 20 year anniversary in his role, and this interview finds him gearing up for Summer NAMM 2021 in Nashville. Listen in while he and Karen talk about solo motorcycle traveling, his cold calling Sesame Street in his quest to create Sesame Street Music Works, his journey from drummer and tour manager to where he is now, and why the ‘Crossroads’ that is the NAMM Show is such a vital part of our music ecosystem.

Other recent guests on the show have included EveAnna Manley of Manley Labs; Multi-GRAMMY & Latin GRAMMY Award winner & nominee Gavin Lurssen of Lurssen Mastering; Zoe Thrall, Director of Studio Operations at The Hideout Recording Studio in Henderson, NV; and legendary FOH engineer Ken “Pooch” Van Druten, who’s worked with everyone from Iron Maiden to Jay-Z to Justin Beiber

One & Dunn • https://anchor.fm/one-and-dunn