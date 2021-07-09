RødeCaster Pro Update Rolls Out

Røde has updated its RødeCaster Pro mixer with a firmware update providing access to MIDI control, sound pad modes, nine language options and more.

New York, NY (July 9, 2021)—Røde has updated its RødeCaster Pro mixer with a new firmware update. Version 2.1.2 gives users access to MIDI control for syncing the RødeCaster Pro with DAWs and streaming software, new sound pad modes, nine language options and more.

Intended primarily for podcasting and livestreaming, the RødeCaster Pro now offers MIDI control as a feature, allowing users to control a range of functions on a computer from the mixer itself, ranging from level faders within a DAW to scenes within streaming software. Currently, the RødeCaster Pro’s MIDI control feature is only fully supported by Logic Pro X (Mac) and Reaper (Mac and Windows).

Other new offerings in the firmware update include new sound pad modes, including ‘Swear Button’ and ‘Trash-Talk’ mode, and new language options for the RødeCaster Pro and Companion App, including English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese and Korean.

The RødeCaster Pro is an all-in-one mixer/recorder primarily for podcacsting. The unit includes four Class A, servo-biased inputs able to power studio condenser microphones as well as conventional dynamic microphones. The unit also offers inputs via Bluetooth, a 3.5mm port for a phone or device, and a USB port. Also onboard are eight color-coded, programmable pads that can trigger jingles and sound effects. These can be programmed within the mixer or via a computer using PC/Mac software that comes with the unit.

A central touchscreen provides control of all settings, including EQ presets, compression, a de-esser, high-pass filter, ducking and noise-gating. Processing within the unit is provided via APHEX Exciter and Big Bottom processing. There’s four headphone outputs and a stereo speaker out, each with independent volume controls. Users can record to a microSD card internally or to a computer via USB; the unit can record to both outputs simultaneously.

Version 2.1.2 firmware is now available to download for free at the Røde website.

