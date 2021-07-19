37th Annual TEC Award Nominations Announced

Nashville, TN (July 19, 2021)—NAMM has announced the nominations for the 37th annual NAMM TEC (Technical Excellence and Creativity) Awards. The award ceremony, set to take place January 22, 2022 during The NAMM Show in Anaheim, California, will honor winners in 28 categories—21 outstanding technical achievement, six outstanding creative achievement and a single Studio Design Project category. In a change for 2022, all finalists will be honored during the lead up and at the TEC Awards show, with one from each category earning the title of “Product of the Year.”
In total, nearly 900 submissions were received for consideration in categories spanning Audio Applications to Workstation. Changes for the 2022 Awards include the return of the Audio Education category and the newly combined Single Processing Hardware, which now includes 500 series modules.
One and Dunn Rocks On with Joe Lamond
For invited members, voting in each category will begin on November 17. “Product of the Year” honors from the 28 categories will be selected by industry professionals across major music, sound, and game audio associations, along with pro audio-focused media groups, via on online voting process powered by the third-party Broadjam.
Outstanding Technical Achievement
Audio Apps & Hardware/Peripherals for Smartphones & Tablets
iConnectivity AUDIO4c
IK Multimedia Mix Box CS
Kemper Profiler iOS Editor
L-Acoustics L-ISA Studio Software Suite
Meyer Sound Spacemap Go
Shure Wireless Workbench 6.14.1
Steinberg Cubasis 3.3
Audio Education Technology
Audio Test Kitchen ATK 2.0
Avid PT210D Pro Tools Dolby Atmos Production Course
Hal Leonard Music Technology 101
Hal Leonard Recording Method
PreSonus Sphere
Shure Pro Audio Training Program
Computer Audio Hardware
Avid – Pro Tools Carbon
Black Lion Audio Revolution 2×2
Focusrite RedNet A16R MkII
Merging Technology Merging+Anubis Music Mission
MOTU UltraLite-mk5
Rupert Neve Designs MBC: Dual Path A-D Converter & Limiter
DJ Production Technology (Hardware/Software)
Denon LC6000 PRIME Controller
Pioneer DJ CDJ-3000
Pioneer DJ DJM-S11
PreSonus ATOM SQ
Roland MV-1 Verselab Music Workstation
Headphone / Earpiece Technology
64 Audio Nio Hybrid In-Ear Monitors
Apple AirPods Max Headphones
Austrian Audio Hi-X65 Professional Open-Back Over-Ear Headphones
Jerry Harvey Audio Jolene In-Ear Monitors
L-Acoustics Contour XO In-Ear Monitors
Waves Nx Ocean Way Nashville
Large Format Console Technology
Avid VENUE S6L v7.0
DiGiCo Quantum 225
Lawo mc2(squared) 36 MKII
Neve 8424
Solid State Logic Duality Fuse
Yamaha RIVAGE PM3
Microphone Preamplifiers
Audient iD4
Black Lion Audio B173 MKII – Single Channel British-style Microphone Preamplifier
Black Lion Audio B12A MKIII – Single Channel American-style Microphone Preamplifier
GC Audio Inherit
Heritage Audio HA-81A
Millennia HV-316
Microphones – Recording
Audix A127 Omnidirectonal Metal Film Condenser Microphone
Earthworks Audio ICON PRO
Samar Audio Design AL959 Stereo Ribbon Microphone
Sanken Microphones CUX-100K Ultra Wide Range Microphone
TELEFUNKEN Elektroakustik TF11 FET Large Diaphragm Condenser Microphone
Townsend Labs Sphere v1.5
Microphones – Sound Reinforcement
Audio-Technica ES947C/XLR Water-resistant Cardioid Condenser Boundary Microphone with XLR Output
DPA Microphones 4488 CORE Directional Headset Microphone
sE Electronics Vintage V7 Handheld
Sennheiser MD 445 Vocal Microphone
Shure DuraPlex DL4 Omnidirectional Waterproof Subminiature Microphone
Musical Instrument Amplification & Effects
Ampeg Rocket Bass Series
Eventide MicroPitch Delay
Hotone Audio Soul Press II
Kemper Power Kabinet
Radial Engineering PZ-Pro
Universal Audio UAFX Golden Reverberator
Musical Instrument Hardware
Arturia POLYBRUTE
IK Multimedia UNO Synth Pro
KORG NAUTILUS
Native Instruments MASCHINE+
Roland VAD706 V-Drums Acoustic Design Drum Kit
Sequential Prophet-5/10
Musical Instrument Software
Ampeg SVT Suite
Arturia V-Collection 8
EastWest Sounds Hollywood Orchestra Opus Edition
PreSonus Deep Flight One
Softube Amp Room: Marshall Edition
Spitfire Audio Abbey Road One
Vienna Symphonic Library Synchron Elite Strings
Production Essentials
Black Lion Audio PG-XLM Power Conditioner
Genelec Loudspeaker Manager – GLM V4.0
Meyer Sound MAPP 3D System Design and Prediction Tool
Neutrik MINEA
Radial Engineering JX44 V2
SPL Phonitor One
Signal Processing Hardware
Bettermaker Darthlimiter
Heritage Audio HA-609A
McDSP APB-8 Analog Processing Box
Pulse Techniques Pultec EQM-1S Mastering Equalizer
Rupert Neve Designs 5254 Dual Diode Bridge Compressor
Solid State Logic ULTRAVIOLET Stereo Equaliser
Signal Processing Software (Dynamics/EQ/Utilities)
Addicted To Music Bettermaker EQ232D
Empirical Labs BIG FrEQ
Focusrite FAST Series
IZotope RX 8
Solid State Logic SSL Native Channel Strip 2
Steinberg SpectraLayers 7
Signal Processing Software (Effects)
Arturia FX Collection 2 / state of the art plug-in emulation collection
Eventide H9 Plug-in Series Bundle
FABFILTER TIMELESS 3
Leapwing Al Schmitt
Softube Tape Echoes
Waves Vocal Bender
Small Format Console Technology
Allen & Heath dLive CTi1500
KORG MW2408
Peavey Aureus 28 Digital Mixer
Pueblo Audio HJ482 SideWinder 32×2 Summing Matrix
Rupert Neve Designs 5057 Orbit 16 x 2 Summing Mixer
Solid State Logic UF8 Advanced DAW Controller
Sound Reinforcement Loudspeakers
d&b audiotechnik 44S Loudspeaker
Electro-Voice Evolve 50M
JBL Pro VTX B28 Subwoofer
L-Acoustics K3 Line Array
Meyer Sound ULTRA-X20
PreSonus CDL12P
Studio Monitors
Amphion BaseTwo25 – Bass Extension system
Avantone Pro Gauss 7
EVE Audio GmbH SC4070
KRK Systems CLASSIC Series Studio Monitors
Meyer Sound Ultra Reflex Sound Solution for Direct View Displays
Output Frontier
Wireless Technology
Lectrosonics DBSM / DBSMB Bodypack Transmitters
Professional Wireless Systems Tour Series Helical Antenna
RODE Wireless Go II
Sennheiser Evolution Wireless Digital
Shure Axient Digital ADX5D Portable Receiver
Waves WRC-1 WiFi Stage Router
Workstation Technology/Recording Devices
Audio Design Desk Audio Design Desk v1.6
Harrison Mixbus32c v.7
PreSonus Studio One 5 Professional 5.2
Steinberg Nuendo 11
Steinberg Cubase 11
Universal Audio LUNA Recording System v1.1.8
Outstanding Creative Achievement
Film Sound Production
Amazon Studios Sound of Metal
Disney+ Soul
Netflix Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Netflix Mank
Warner Bros. Pictures Judas and the Black Messiah
Warner Bros. Pictures Wonder Woman 1984
Interactive Entertainment Sound Production
Activision Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
Blizzard Entertainment / Mulholland Scoring World of Warcraft: Shadowlands
Sony Interactive Entertainment Ghost of Tsushima
Sony Interactive Entertainment Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Ubisoft Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Ubisoft Just Dance 2021
Record Production / Album
Capitol McCartney III, Paul McCartney
Interscope / Polydor Chemtrails over the Country Club, Lana Del Rey
Mercury Nashville Starting Over, Chris Stapleton
RCA Alicia, Alicia Keys
Republic Folklore, Taylor Swift
Record Production / Single or Track
Atlantic “Up” – Cardi B
Darkroom / Interscope “Lost Cause” – Billie Eilish
Mercury Nashville / Sound “Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton
RCA Records “Damage” – H.E.R.
Republic “Positions” – Ariana Grande
Remote Production / Recording or Broadcast
CBS 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
CBS The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
CBS 56th Academy of Country Music Awards
NBC 2020 Billboard Music Awards
NBC The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
New York Public Radio Mostly Mozart Across the Boroughs: All Five Live
Studio Design Project
FM Design Genelec Immersive Experience Center
FM Design Strange Cranium/Strike Audio Satellite Studio
Malekpour Design Partners/Pro Audio Design High Level Entertainment
Malvicino Design 5020 Studios by Sony Music
WSDG FAMA Studos
WSDG Mad Oak Studios
Television Sound Production
All Ears Inc. 63rd Grammy Awards
Disney+ The Mandalorian (Season 2)
NBCUniversal Saturday Night Live
Netflix / Bricks & Mortar Music Inc. The Queen’s Gambit (miniseries)
Netflix / Walpole The Crown (Season 4)