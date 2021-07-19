37th Annual TEC Award Nominations Announced

NAMM has announced the TEC Award nominations for the 37th annual ceremony, set to take place in Anaheim, CA on January 22, 2022.

Nashville, TN (July 19, 2021)—NAMM has announced the nominations for the 37th annual NAMM TEC (Technical Excellence and Creativity) Awards. The award ceremony, set to take place January 22, 2022 during The NAMM Show in Anaheim, California, will honor winners in 28 categories—21 outstanding technical achievement, six outstanding creative achievement and a single Studio Design Project category. In a change for 2022, all finalists will be honored during the lead up and at the TEC Awards show, with one from each category earning the title of “Product of the Year.”

In total, nearly 900 submissions were received for consideration in categories spanning Audio Applications to Workstation. Changes for the 2022 Awards include the return of the Audio Education category and the newly combined Single Processing Hardware, which now includes 500 series modules.

For invited members, voting in each category will begin on November 17. “Product of the Year” honors from the 28 categories will be selected by industry professionals across major music, sound, and game audio associations, along with pro audio-focused media groups, via on online voting process powered by the third-party Broadjam.

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Audio Apps & Hardware/Peripherals for Smartphones & Tablets

iConnectivity AUDIO4c

IK Multimedia Mix Box CS

Kemper Profiler iOS Editor

L-Acoustics L-ISA Studio Software Suite

Meyer Sound Spacemap Go

Shure Wireless Workbench 6.14.1

Steinberg Cubasis 3.3

Audio Education Technology

Audio Test Kitchen ATK 2.0

Avid PT210D Pro Tools Dolby Atmos Production Course

Hal Leonard Music Technology 101

Hal Leonard Recording Method

PreSonus Sphere

Shure Pro Audio Training Program

Computer Audio Hardware

Avid – Pro Tools Carbon

Black Lion Audio Revolution 2×2

Focusrite RedNet A16R MkII

Merging Technology Merging+Anubis Music Mission

MOTU UltraLite-mk5

Rupert Neve Designs MBC: Dual Path A-D Converter & Limiter

DJ Production Technology (Hardware/Software)

Denon LC6000 PRIME Controller

Pioneer DJ CDJ-3000

Pioneer DJ DJM-S11

PreSonus ATOM SQ

Rane SEVENTY-TWO MkII Mixer

Roland MV-1 Verselab Music Workstation

Headphone / Earpiece Technology

64 Audio Nio Hybrid In-Ear Monitors

Apple AirPods Max Headphones

Austrian Audio Hi-X65 Professional Open-Back Over-Ear Headphones

Jerry Harvey Audio Jolene In-Ear Monitors

L-Acoustics Contour XO In-Ear Monitors

Waves Nx Ocean Way Nashville

Large Format Console Technology

Avid VENUE S6L v7.0

DiGiCo Quantum 225

Lawo mc2(squared) 36 MKII

Neve 8424

Solid State Logic Duality Fuse

Yamaha RIVAGE PM3

Microphone Preamplifiers

Audient iD4

Black Lion Audio B173 MKII – Single Channel British-style Microphone Preamplifier

Black Lion Audio B12A MKIII – Single Channel American-style Microphone Preamplifier

GC Audio Inherit

Heritage Audio HA-81A

Millennia HV-316

Microphones – Recording

Audix A127 Omnidirectonal Metal Film Condenser Microphone

Earthworks Audio ICON PRO

Samar Audio Design AL959 Stereo Ribbon Microphone

Sanken Microphones CUX-100K Ultra Wide Range Microphone

TELEFUNKEN Elektroakustik TF11 FET Large Diaphragm Condenser Microphone

Townsend Labs Sphere v1.5

Microphones – Sound Reinforcement

Audio-Technica ES947C/XLR Water-resistant Cardioid Condenser Boundary Microphone with XLR Output

DPA Microphones 4488 CORE Directional Headset Microphone

Heil PR 37 Vocal Microphone

sE Electronics Vintage V7 Handheld

Sennheiser MD 445 Vocal Microphone

Shure DuraPlex DL4 Omnidirectional Waterproof Subminiature Microphone

Musical Instrument Amplification & Effects

Ampeg Rocket Bass Series

Eventide MicroPitch Delay

Hotone Audio Soul Press II

Kemper Power Kabinet

Radial Engineering PZ-Pro

Universal Audio UAFX Golden Reverberator

Musical Instrument Hardware

Arturia POLYBRUTE

IK Multimedia UNO Synth Pro

KORG NAUTILUS

Native Instruments MASCHINE+

Roland VAD706 V-Drums Acoustic Design Drum Kit

Sequential Prophet-5/10

Musical Instrument Software

Ampeg SVT Suite

Arturia V-Collection 8

EastWest Sounds Hollywood Orchestra Opus Edition

PreSonus Deep Flight One

Softube Amp Room: Marshall Edition

Spitfire Audio Abbey Road One

Vienna Symphonic Library Synchron Elite Strings

Production Essentials

Black Lion Audio PG-XLM Power Conditioner

Genelec Loudspeaker Manager – GLM V4.0

Meyer Sound MAPP 3D System Design and Prediction Tool

Neutrik MINEA

Radial Engineering JX44 V2

SPL Phonitor One

Signal Processing Hardware

Bettermaker Darthlimiter

Heritage Audio HA-609A

McDSP APB-8 Analog Processing Box

Pulse Techniques Pultec EQM-1S Mastering Equalizer

Rupert Neve Designs 5254 Dual Diode Bridge Compressor

Solid State Logic ULTRAVIOLET Stereo Equaliser

Signal Processing Software (Dynamics/EQ/Utilities)

Addicted To Music Bettermaker EQ232D

Empirical Labs BIG FrEQ

Focusrite FAST Series

IZotope RX 8

Solid State Logic SSL Native Channel Strip 2

Steinberg SpectraLayers 7

Signal Processing Software (Effects)

Arturia FX Collection 2 / state of the art plug-in emulation collection

Eventide H9 Plug-in Series Bundle

FABFILTER TIMELESS 3

Leapwing Al Schmitt

Softube Tape Echoes

Waves Vocal Bender

Small Format Console Technology

Allen & Heath dLive CTi1500

KORG MW2408

Peavey Aureus 28 Digital Mixer

Pueblo Audio HJ482 SideWinder 32×2 Summing Matrix

Rupert Neve Designs 5057 Orbit 16 x 2 Summing Mixer

Solid State Logic UF8 Advanced DAW Controller

Sound Reinforcement Loudspeakers

d&b audiotechnik 44S Loudspeaker

Electro-Voice Evolve 50M

JBL Pro VTX B28 Subwoofer

L-Acoustics K3 Line Array

Meyer Sound ULTRA-X20

PreSonus CDL12P

Studio Monitors

Amphion BaseTwo25 – Bass Extension system

Avantone Pro Gauss 7

EVE Audio GmbH SC4070

KRK Systems CLASSIC Series Studio Monitors

Meyer Sound Ultra Reflex Sound Solution for Direct View Displays

Output Frontier

Wireless Technology

Lectrosonics DBSM / DBSMB Bodypack Transmitters

Professional Wireless Systems Tour Series Helical Antenna

RODE Wireless Go II

Sennheiser Evolution Wireless Digital

Shure Axient Digital ADX5D Portable Receiver

Waves WRC-1 WiFi Stage Router

Workstation Technology/Recording Devices

Audio Design Desk Audio Design Desk v1.6

Harrison Mixbus32c v.7

PreSonus Studio One 5 Professional 5.2

Steinberg Nuendo 11

Steinberg Cubase 11

Universal Audio LUNA Recording System v1.1.8

Outstanding Creative Achievement

Film Sound Production

Amazon Studios Sound of Metal

Disney+ Soul

Netflix Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Netflix Mank

Warner Bros. Pictures Judas and the Black Messiah

Warner Bros. Pictures Wonder Woman 1984

Interactive Entertainment Sound Production

Activision Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

Blizzard Entertainment / Mulholland Scoring World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

Sony Interactive Entertainment Ghost of Tsushima

Sony Interactive Entertainment Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ubisoft Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ubisoft Just Dance 2021

Record Production / Album

Capitol McCartney III, Paul McCartney

Interscope / Polydor Chemtrails over the Country Club, Lana Del Rey

Mercury Nashville Starting Over, Chris Stapleton

RCA Alicia, Alicia Keys

Republic Folklore, Taylor Swift

Record Production / Single or Track

Atlantic “Up” – Cardi B

Darkroom / Interscope “Lost Cause” – Billie Eilish

Mercury Nashville / Sound “Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton

RCA Records “Damage” – H.E.R.

Republic “Positions” – Ariana Grande

Remote Production / Recording or Broadcast

CBS 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

CBS The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

CBS 56th Academy of Country Music Awards

NBC 2020 Billboard Music Awards

NBC The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

New York Public Radio Mostly Mozart Across the Boroughs: All Five Live

Studio Design Project

FM Design Genelec Immersive Experience Center

FM Design Strange Cranium/Strike Audio Satellite Studio

Malekpour Design Partners/Pro Audio Design High Level Entertainment

Malvicino Design 5020 Studios by Sony Music

WSDG FAMA Studos

WSDG Mad Oak Studios

Television Sound Production

All Ears Inc. 63rd Grammy Awards

Disney+ The Mandalorian (Season 2)

NBCUniversal Saturday Night Live

Netflix / Bricks & Mortar Music Inc. The Queen’s Gambit (miniseries)

Netflix / Walpole The Crown (Season 4)