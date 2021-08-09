UK’s AMPS Awards Nominations Announced

AMPS, the UK-based Association of Motion Picture Sound, has announced the nominations for its eighth annual AMPS Awards.

London, UK (August 9, 2021)—AMPS, the UK-based Association of Motion Picture Sound, has announced the nominations for its eighth annual AMPS Awards, honoring excellence in documentary film audio and production technology. AMPS is a craft guild made up of more than 550 sound talents working in the film, television and games industries.

The nominees in the Factual and Technical categories in its annual awards for 2021:

Nominations for Excellence in Sound for a Factual Film:

Delia Derbyshire: The Myths and Legendary Tapes

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 2

My Octopus Teacher

Ronnie’s: Ronnie Scott and his World Famous Jazz Club

The Reason I Jump

Meanwhile, this year’s nominated audio products in the technical awards include

Excellence in a Production Hardware or Software Audio Product:

Sound Devices CL16 Control Surface

Tentacle Sync Tentacle Track E

Sound Devices Noise Assist

Sound Devices Mic2Wav with Conform

Excellence in a Post-Production Hardware or Software Audio Product:

Accentize DeRoom Pro

Cargo Cult Match Box

Nugen Audio Paragon

Kraken Dialogue Editor’s Toolkit v1.2

Sound Particles Sound Particles 2.1

The final ballot to decide the winners will open on Friday, August 13, 2021, and close on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. The winners will be announced and awards presented at a post-COVID physical AMPS Sound Awards ceremony which will be held in London later this summer.

Commenting on the nominations, current AMPS chair, Andrew Wilson said, “The Factual and Technical categories of the AMPS Awards always attract a diverse group of nominees and it’s great to see that trend continuing this year. The Factual category covers almost every genre with sport, wildlife and the arts all represented, and the technical awards show that AMPS members recognize the importance of both functional and creative innovation. Good luck to all the nominees – predicting the winners won’t be easy.”