2023 Daytime Emmy Awards’ Audio Nominations Announced

Los Angeles, CA (April 27, 2023)—Nominations for the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards have been announced, including the two categories for audio—”Sound Mixing and Sound Editing” and “Outstanding Live Sound Mixing and Sound.”
The awards presentation is broken into separate ceremonies and telecasts—this year’s Daytime Emmy Awards telecast will be broadcast live, Friday, June 16, at 9PM on CBS, while The Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards will be presented on Saturday, June 17 and streamed on the NATAS OTT. Both events will take place at the Westin Bonaventure Los Angeles.
All awards are judged by a pool of more than 1,000 peer professionals from across the television industry, whose confidential ballots are then tabulated by the independent accounting firm of Lutz & Carr, LLP.
2022 Creative Arts and Lifestyle Emmy Awards’ Sound Winners Announced
And the nominees are:
SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING
Car Masters: Rust to Riches, Netflix
Down to Earth with Zac Efron, Netflix
The Hidden Lives of Pets, Netflix
Home, Apple TV+
Island of the Sea Wolves, Netflix
Wild Babies, Netflix
OUTSTANDING LIVE SOUND MIXING AND SOUND
Days of our Lives, NBC | Peacock
The Ellen DeGeneres Show, SYNDICATED
The Jennifer Hudson Show, SYNDICATED
The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED
The Young and the Restless, CBS