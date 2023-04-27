2023 Daytime Emmy Awards’ Audio Nominations Announced

Nominations for the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards have been announced, including the two categories for audio.

Los Angeles, CA (April 27, 2023)—Nominations for the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards have been announced, including the two categories for audio—”Sound Mixing and Sound Editing” and “Outstanding Live Sound Mixing and Sound.”

The awards presentation is broken into separate ceremonies and telecasts—this year’s Daytime Emmy Awards telecast will be broadcast live, Friday, June 16, at 9PM on CBS, while The Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards will be presented on Saturday, June 17 and streamed on the NATAS OTT. Both events will take place at the Westin Bonaventure Los Angeles.

All awards are judged by a pool of more than 1,000 peer professionals from across the television industry, whose confidential ballots are then tabulated by the independent accounting firm of Lutz & Carr, LLP.

And the nominees are:

SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

Car Masters: Rust to Riches, Netflix

Down to Earth with Zac Efron, Netflix

The Hidden Lives of Pets, Netflix

Home, Apple TV+

Island of the Sea Wolves, Netflix

Wild Babies, Netflix

OUTSTANDING LIVE SOUND MIXING AND SOUND

Days of our Lives, NBC | Peacock

The Ellen DeGeneres Show, SYNDICATED

The Jennifer Hudson Show, SYNDICATED

The Kelly Clarkson Show, SYNDICATED

The Young and the Restless, CBS