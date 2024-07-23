Audio-Technica Picked for the Olympics

Stamford, CT (July 22, 2024)—NBC Sports has selected Audio-Technica microphones and broadcast headsets and headphones to capture and monitor audio for its production of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris.

“We’re delighted once again to have Audio-Technica provide more than 600 microphones, headsets, and headphones for our Olympics and Paralympics production,” said Karl Malone, sr. director audio engineering, NBC Sports. “The quality and reliability of Audio-Technica hardware, as well as the tonal quality of the products, allow us to be consistently creative in our audio production. Whether using a mono or stereo shotgun microphone or an immersive 8.0 microphone, Audio-Technica’s products will ensure exceptional sound quality for NBC Sports production in Paris and Stamford.”

Audio-Technica has worked with NBC Sports for 24 years, assisting NBC Sports’ production efforts at previous Olympics and other major international sports events in North America, Europe and Asia.

“It is always a pleasure to work with the audio team at NBC Sports, from the meticulous planning through to the on-site delivery,” states Rodrigo Thomaz, project manager—broadcast partnerships at Audio-Technica with technical responsibility for the collaboration. “The concepts that we work on together are always pushing the barriers of what can be achieved with exceptional audio capture at the numerous sporting venues.”

NBCUniversal’s coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics, July 24-August 11, and August 28-September 8, respectively will feature multi-platform offerings across NBC, Peacock, USA Network, E!, CNBC, Golf Channel, Spanish-language networks Telemundo and Universo, and NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. Every day, NBC will provide Olympic fans with at least nine hours of daytime coverage of the Summer Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage. Peacock will be the streaming home of the 2024 Paris Olympics, providing fans with the most comprehensive Olympic destination in U.S. media history, including live streaming coverage of every sport and event and all 329 medal events.

The Opening Ceremony will be presented on Friday, July 26, live on NBC and Peacock and again in primetime. NBCUniversal is presenting its 19th Olympic Games, 12th consecutive overall, and owns the U.S. media rights on all platforms to all Olympic Games through 2032. The Paralympics take place from Paris August 28-September 8, 2024.