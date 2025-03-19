Auro-3D, Streamsoft Team for Streaming

Auro-3D is now being used to provide high-resolution immersive audio streaming via the Streamsoft Artist Connection platform.

Brussels, Belgium (March 19, 2025)—Goer Dynamics, the new Belgian parent company of Auro-3D technology, had partnered with Streamsoft Inc. and Nvidia to offer high-resolution immersive audio streaming via Streamsoft’s Artist Connection platform.

The Artist Connection app (iOS and Android) already enables use of Auro-3D audio with headphones using Auro-Headphones technology. With the recent release of Nvidia Shield Experience 9.2, the app is compatible with Android TV for speaker playback and can be used on Nvidia Shield TV Pro, connected to an Auro-compatible AVR, using HDMI, with support for high resolution up to 96 kHz.

To mark this launch, Auro-3D is releasing “Demonstration Vol.3” for free on the Streamsoft Artist Connection app, allowing users to experience Auro-3D audio for free. Content creators can also establish their studios on the platform, simplifying the distribution of Auro-3D content with the new Auro-3D Encoder Service.

Denmark’s Goerdyna Group established Goer Dynamics B.V. at the end of 2024. Goer Dynamics is also the parent company for the audio brands Dynaudio, Libratone and XEO.

“We are delighted that streaming of Auro-3D content is now accessible to everyone, thanks to the great collaboration with Artist Connection and Nvidia. It is a very important first step in the transition of Auro-3D into streaming with even more announcements coming soon,” says Rudy Van Duppen, CEO of Goer Dynamics.