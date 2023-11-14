London’s Wired Masters Adds Dolby Atmos Room

Wimbledon, UK (November 14, 2023)—Wired Masters has marked the 20th anniversary of the business with a new 9,000-square-foot mixing and mastering facility in Wimbledon, South London that includes a Dolby Atmos room outfitted with PMC monitors.

Grammy-nominated Kevin Grainger, who set up Wired Masters with Cass Irvine in 2003, says PMC monitors have been a mainstay of the facility since its inception. “Cass and I insisted on PMC speakers from the outset because the studios where we both worked before starting Wired Masters [Heathman’s Mastering and Masterpiece] had PMC BB5 monitors, which were the Holy Grail for mixing and mastering engineers,” Grainger explains.

“In 2003, we couldn’t afford BB5s so we installed PMC IB2s and worked our way up through the range, eventually buying a pair of BB5s from the Townhouse when that closed and then two pairs of MB2s, which we acquired in 2010. We just love the detail and clarity of PMC products. We work on electronic music and it’s imperative that it sounds amazing in a club and on a huge system at festivals and so forth. I’ve never found another speaker that has that level of details through the entire frequency range and especially at the bottom end.”

The Atmos studio, the latest addition to the new facility, was designed and built by Mark Russell of Recording Rooms, who worked closely with PMC’s Phil Millross to ensure the acoustics and monitoring system conformed to Dolby’s recommended reverb times, frequency response and SPL levels.

The PMC system chosen for this 7.1.4 room includes Active PMC6-2s for LCR; two active PMC8-2 subs; four PMC Ci65 surround speakers and four PMC Ci45 speakers for the ceiling. All of the passive surround speakers are driven by Linear Research Amps and controlled by a combination of Ginger Audio’s Ground Control and Stream Deck 2+ over a Dante network.

Numerous chart-topping artists and DJs have brought their projects to Wired Masters, including Joel Corry, Becky Hill, Jax Jones, Charli XCX, Swedish House Mafia, KSI, Riton, Galantis and CamelPhat. The facility also has an impressive and loyal international client roster including record labels, artists, producers and managers.