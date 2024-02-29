NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts Get Colorful

Washington, D.C. (February 29, 2024)—National Public Radio audio engineer Josh Rogosin, who has recorded and mixed hundreds of the broadcaster’s popular Tiny Desk Concerts, has been using Telefunken‘s multi-colored M80 dynamic microphones on vocals.

“I love microphones with personality and the colorful M80’s speak to me,” Rogosin remarks. “I chose the colors with my gut, and it was hard to pick only five. I’ve used these excellent mics on vocals so I can easily differentiate who is on what mic when I mix.”

He adds, “I love it that the Telefunken M80s have the brightness of a condenser and are hypercardioid. It’s so important to me that mics can be placed far away enough to see a singer’s face completely, and not blocked by a microphone.”

Rogosin has recorded and mixed more than 500 Tiny Desk Concerts at NPR and mastered more than 300 Tiny Desk (Home) concerts, NPR Music’s popular video series. He first walked into NPR in 1999 on his way to mixing live shows at The Shakespeare Theatre in downtown Washington, D.C. Since then, he has been at the controls for all of NPR’s flagship news magazines and gathered sound in far-flung places throughout Africa, Asia and Europe.

Rogosin has engineered at NPR West and NPR NY and spent two years as technical director at Marketplace Productions in Los Angeles. He served as senior broadcast engineer for New York Public Radio and Studio 360 and was an originating producer and sound designer for NPR’s Ask Me Another. He graduated from the Roy H. Park School of Communications at Ithaca College in New York state.