BAFTA Award Nominations Announced

London, UK (January 19, 2023)—The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has announced the nominees for its annual EE BAFTA Film Awards, including in the best sound and original music categories.

All Quiet on the Western Front, a new version of the classic German anti-war novel about life and (especially) death in the trenches during World War I, leads the nominations list with 14, including for sound and score. That’s the most nods since 2011’s The King’s Speech, which also received 14 nominations, and a tie for the all-time record for nominations for a foreign-language film with 2001’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once each received nominations in 10 categories. Both are recognized for best sound.

With the announcement coming less than a week before the Academy’s nominations, the BAFTA Awards, which are voted on by 7,000 members worldwide, many of whom are also AMPAS members, can often signal which way the wind blows for the coming Oscar nominations.

The EE BAFTA Film Awards will take place on Sunday 19 February and will be broadcast at 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK and around the world.

The nominations for this year’s BAFTA Awards in the sound and music categories are as follows:

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler

Avatar: The Way of Water

Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, Gwendoyln Yates Whittle

Elvis

Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, Wayne Pashley

Tár

Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, Roland Winke

Top Gun: Maverick

Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten

Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Volker Bertelmann

Babylon

Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin

Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Son Lux

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Alexandre Desplat