Parabolic Loops with Cleanfeed

London, UK (April 20, 2023)—Audio postproduction facility Parabolic in Manhattan has used Cleanfeed to re-record nearly 3,000 hours of audio in real-time since adopting the platform. In recent months, Cleanfeed has been used on a variety of high-profile film and TV projects including The Other Two for HBO; Emily in Paris, You Hurt My Feelings, Shotgun Wedding, Russian Doll and In the Heights.

Sound editor/re-recording mixer Lew Goldstein, who heads Parabolic, which opened in 2011, was introduced into Parabolic’s studios during the COVID-19 pandemic when a live audio recording solution was needed during lockdown. “I figured if we could find out a good way of working remotely with clients easily, they would continue the project, especially the recording, so I spent some weeks doing a tremendous amount of experimenting with many different remote audio solutions, and failing to find anything that was easy to use and technically advanced enough before realizing that the best one for us was Cleanfeed,” he says.

Built from the ground up for live radio and audio production, Cleanfeed is sharable via a web browser. For Parabolic, it was a good fit for loop group recordings that normally involve a number of actors being present in the studio at the same time, something COVID made impossible.

“We tried lots of things, but until we came across Cleanfeed, we couldn’t find a way of extending this out to more than one person,” Goldstein says. “Cleanfeed offered us a viable solution because it got round the issues we were having with delays and how to get the audio into our Pro Tools recording system. A lot of the software we experimented with tried to be all-in-one solutions, which we didn’t want. We needed a collaborative solution that delivered the high-quality audio a professional facility such as ours needs. Cleanfeed made that possible.

“We can record the actors’ lines cleanly, yet still have the observers contributing to the process. Cleanfeed’s accessibility, and the fact that it is such a straightforward software to use, makes this entirely possible,” Goldstein says. “If you need another session, you just open another Cleanfeed.”