Stamford Studios Upgrades Broadcast Audio Console

Stamford, CT (June 20, 2025)—NBCUniversal’s Stamford Studios, home to The Steve Wilkos Show and Karamo daytime talk shows, upgraded its broadcast audio console as it marked its fifteenth anniversary in late 2024.

The 46,000-square-foot full-service production facility, which is in the former Rich Forum Theater in downtown Stamford, CT, just northeast of New York City, now features a Solid State Logic System T S400 broadcast audio platform.

“We’re live to tape and we don’t do second takes,” says Rob Alexander, the shows’ freelance A1. It’s all about the workflow for Alexander; having worked on an SSL C100 HDS in Stamford Studios’ control room since 2013, the 40-year audio veteran says he was pleasantly surprised by how he adapted to the new System T.

“Because the console is so dramatically different than the C100 in appearance, certainly in the layout with the touch screens, my fear was that the learning curve was going to be long. But it really is very, very user friendly and the learning curve was relatively short.”

He continues, “I’ve worked on a lot of different consoles in a lot of different places, and I’ve never seen an audio console with just one knob on the fader strip. One of the most important things for me is the speed with which I can access things like microphone trims. The shows are very dynamic and there is a lot going on, so I’m controlling levels and EQ on the fly. I’ve had no issues getting to everything at speed.”

On a typical show, Alexander is managing 18 microphones with another 10 audience microphones hanging from the lighting grid in the studio, which seats about 120 people. Beyond the microphone inputs, he continues, “We have four playback sources for rolling in tape packages, three guest remote video calls in and out, and mix minuses on those. We send feeds to the P.A., there are feeds to a producer area backstage and feeds to an area where there are guests backstage.”

The new System T was delivered with SSL’s SB 32.24 SuperAnalogue Stagebox and has been integrated into the facility’s existing Dante network. To interface with the control room’s legacy infrastructure, the new system also includes SSL’s MADI-Bridge units.