Studio Technologies Previews IBC 2025 Plans

Amsterdam, Netherlands (September 4, 2025)—Studio Technologies will spotlight four of its audio solutions during IBC 2025 including GPI/O interfaces, an interpreter’s console and an ST 2110 to Dante bridge.

Studio Technologies will debut the Model 394 GPI Interface and the 395 GPO Interface for the first time at IBC 2025. The Model 394 supports two general-purpose input (GPI) signals for a range of applications, while the Model 395 provides two general-purpose outputs. To support a variety of applications, they can operate together to transport one or two contact closures over a standard Ethernet network or can be utilized independently. Each model has a 100BASE-TX (100 Mb/s) Ethernet interface, which is used to provide both data and PoE. They utilize Dante networking technology and are configured using the Studio Technologies’ STcontroller application.

Also on display will be the Model 201 Interpreter’s Console, a Dante-supporting unit that is suitable for use in single- and multi-language applications. The Model 201 creates a complete interpreter position and includes both standard features as well as advanced functionality that is not typically provided by off-the-shelf interpretation equipment. Configured using the STcontroller software application, the Model 201 includes the ability to allow a variety of audio content to be included with the interpretation audio, content that can be automatically muted or dimmed when interpretation is active—important for off-site or internet streaming applications.

The Model 5682 ST 2110 to Dante bridge, also being showcased, provides a high-performance bridge between SMPTE ST 2110 and Dante audio channels. The Model 5682-01 allows up to 32 bi-directional audio channels while the Model 5682-02 supports up to 64 audio channels. The unit is compatible with the ST 2110-30 standard for PCM audio signals and ST 2110-10 for signal timing. On the Dante side, the Model 5682 is compatible with the Dante Domain Manager (DDM) software application.