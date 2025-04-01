Sunset Audio Solutions Transforms Activision HQ

Los Angeles, CA (April 1, 2025)—When game developer Activision relocated to new headquarters in Santa Monica, the company called in Sunset Audio Solutions to complete a comprehensive acoustic and visual transformation of the audio production studios.

Following Activision HQ’s recent relocation from Los Angeles, the audio team reportedly faced serious obstacles in its newly installed prefabricated rooms. Despite appearing adequate on paper as 11-foot cubes with acoustic treatments, the spaces suffered from excessive high-frequency absorption, problematic cubic dimensions creating boxy sound, and severe sound leakage between rooms.

“When I returned to the office after the pandemic, I found the rooms we were assigned in our new office to be unworkable for audio post-production,” explained Trevor Bresaw, audio engineer at Activision. “The rooms were square, standard grey corporate spaces, and to make matters worse, when I did a sound test, it knocked the picture frames off my neighbor’s walls! The sound transmission issues were exceptionally bad.”

Sunset Audio Solutions stripped the existing structures to the studs, paving the way for a complete reimagining of the spaces. Lead acoustician Carl Yanchar devised sophisticated solutions to rectify the flawed acoustics without the excessive use of space, focusing on targeted adjustments to room geometry and surface materials.

The technical modifications included strategic removal of excessive soft surfaces, addition of bass trapping and doubling the wall mass to enhance sound isolation. Reflective EQ panels and advanced insulation techniques were employed to fine-tune the audio clarity and resolve low-frequency issues. Mora Woodcraft’s team executed the studio build and custom millwork, ensuring that the technical solutions were implemented as expected.

Complementing these technical upgrades, the design team partnered with Indio Design to redefine the visual theme of the studios. Drawing inspiration from Activision’s brand legacy, the design features elements that employ both retro and futuristic aesthetics.

The upgraded audio equipment in the rooms includes Grace M908 multichannel monitor controllers, Focal and PMC professional studio monitors, Rupert Neve preamps and Black Lion power conditioning units. Sunset Audio Solutions also employed Triad precision and custom mounting hardware for equipment installation, professional patch panels for flexible signal routing and comprehensive lighting solutions.