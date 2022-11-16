ASU MIX Center Opens, Focused on Immersive Media

The $100 million Media and Immersive eXperience (MIX) Center opened for the start of the fall semester in downtown Mesa, AZ.

Mesa, AZ (November 16, 2022)—The Media and Immersive eXperience (MIX) Center, a partnership between Arizona State University and the city of Mesa, with each contributing to the $100 million project, opened for the start of the fall semester in downtown Mesa, Ariz.

The MIX Center—which is capable of producing everything from blockbuster superhero movies to VR videogames to musical scores to Foley tracks—is the new home for the production and post- production activities of The Sidney Poitier New American Film School, which operates across three cities. The MIX Center will play a role in uniting the ASU film students and programs within the city of Mesa, the Herberger Institute at ASU’s Tempe campus, and students studying film at the ASU California Center in downtown Los Angeles, creating a connected network between the three locations.

Some highlights in the MIX Center include:

3 high-tech sound stages, with a total of more than 8,000 square feet of Hollywood-level space. Two smaller stages are designed for teaching, and the largest one is built up to full, professional cinematic quality.

2 Dolby Atmos screening rooms, one with 261 seats and the other with 76 seats.

Enhanced immersion studio: A three-story “black box” showcase space is for live performances and interactive installations.

Recording studio with three control rooms and a live space for recording audio, set up to teach surround and spatialized audio. This room can dynamically switch between Dolby Atmos, for surround sound for cinematic release, and a third-order ambisonic space.

One of the only Foley stages in Arizona.

The MIX Center is a key part of ASU at Mesa City Center, which includes an outdoor plaza space with a 100-foot movie screen and The Studios, a repurposed mid-century building that houses programming and support services for local community entrepreneurs, facilitated by the J. Orrin Edson Institute.