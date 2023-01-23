Film Composer Mazzaro Upgrades Monitors

Los Angeles, CA (January 23, 2023)—Composer and musician Steve Mazzaro has a new Dynaudio monitor setup in his home studio in Los Angeles, where he initially develops ideas for his film score work.

Mazzaro was spotted and hired by Hans Zimmer years ago. Since then, he has worked on scores for The Dark Knight, Man of Steel, Interstellar, Dunkirk, Dune, Top Gun: Maverick and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, to name a few.

Optimized workflows in the studio make the difference between Mazzaro meeting his deadlines comfortably and delivering just in the nick of time. Since he holds multiple roles—including composer, producer, engineer and programmer—Mazzaro tends to work in his home studio in L.A., where he sketches out ideas and takes the initial steps in creating musical ideas. On the studio monitor side in his new, upgraded setup, Dynaudio Core 59 speakers now handle his main left and right channels, while Dynaudio LYD speakers at the rear support surround productions.

“I would sum up the listening experience of Dynaudio speakers as clear and neutral, but not in a bad way,” he said. “Any time I’m listening to stuff, I want to know what it sounds like. I don’t want a lot of hype, and I really want to know how it’s going to translate. And the Dynaudio speakers do translate very well.”