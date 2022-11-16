Norway’s Rainbow Studio Embraces Immersive Audio

Skanderborg, Denmark (November 16, 2022)—Rainbow Studio in Oslo, Norway has installed a new Dynaudio 9.1.4 speaker setup after Morten Lindberg introduced studio manager and head engineer Martin Abrahamsen to Dolby Atmos.

Rainbow Studio was founded and run by audio engineer Jan Erik Kongshaug in 1984. Kongshaug passed away in 2019, but the studio is still going strong under Abrahamsen’s guidance. The studio remains dedicated to recording acoustic genres, including contemporary music, large ensembles and jazz.

While quite a few 5.1 surround mixes have been created at Rainbow Studio, the main delivery format has been stereo. “I was first introduced to Dolby Atmos at a seminar with Morten Lindberg a few years back,” says Abrahamsen. “Back then, Blu-ray was the distribution format. This offered similar challenges for distribution as with previous surround formats, but when Apple launched Dolby Atmos through its Apple Music streaming services and other dominant streaming services followed shortly after, we were super excited and had no doubt that this is the way the water flows. We decided that we simply had to embrace this new immersive format.”

The upgrade to Dolby Atmos at Rainbow Studio was conducted in close collaboration with Johannes Mollø-Christensen from the Norwegian pro audio distributor ProLyd. The final result includes a Harrison console, Dynaudio Core 59, Core 47, Core Sub, DAD AX32 audio-routing and conversion units, and an Avid Pro Tools HDX3 system.

“We landed on a 9.1.4 system featuring the Core series from Dynaudio,” Abrahamsen elaborates. “The precision, fullness and clarity of these speakers are at a level that few other manufacturers can match, so the choice for monitoring was easy. The monitor system has been installed in collaboration with the highly skilled engineer Alf Christian Hvidsteen and calibrated to Dolby specifications by David Ziegler from Dolby Laboratories.”