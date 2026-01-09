New York’s String & Can Opens Satellite Studio

Audio post house String & Can recently opened a satellite studio in Jersey City, NJ, outfitting the rooms with Genelec speakers to match its HQ in Manhattan.

Jersey City, NJ (January 9, 2026)—Audio post house String & Can recently opened a satellite studio in Jersey City, NJ, outfitting the rooms with Genelec speakers to match the facilities at its HQ in Manhattan’s historic Chelsea neighborhood.

At the heart of String & Can’s studios are Genelec monitors. Studio A features a 7.1.4 Genelec Atmos system built around S360As for LCR mains, 8030Bs for LCR nearfield mains, 8351Bs for side surrounds, and 8341As for height channels with a 7382A sub for LFE, while Studio B pairs 8040Bs for LCR and 8030Bs for sides and height channels with a 7060B sub in a 7.1.4 configuration with an adjacent VO booth (two 8030Bs). The installations, completed in June 2025 by SWN Design’s Owen O’Neill with Matt Schaefer, are being used on streaming and broadcast productions.

“After years of working on Genelecs, we chose the S360s, 8030s, 8341s and 8351s for Studio A, and 8040s and 8030s for Studio B, to continue trusting that what we hear in the room will be exactly what the viewers at home or in the theaters will hear,” states co-founder/mixer Benny Mouthon. “Regardless of studio, all the speakers are Genelec, which provides a level of consistency during playback no matter which studio you are working in.”

He continues, “Whether we’re premixing at home, finalizing in Atmos in Chelsea, or reviewing remotely with clients, Genelec ensures our work translates exactly as we intend, from a festival premiere to a phone speaker.”

The studio is led by supervising sound editors and re-recording mixers Benny Mouthon, C.A.S.; Lou Teti; Brian Bracken; and Ian Stynes, supported by mixers and editors Randy Matuszewski; Kat Iossa; and Olivia Posner. Recent high-profile projects include Quiet on Set (HBO Max), Tires (Netflix), The Fall of Diddy (HBO Max), Life & Beth (Hulu), Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix), Wild Wild Space (HBO Max), and The New York Times Presents (Hulu).