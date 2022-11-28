New York, NY (November 28, 2022)—For decades, some of the most famous albums ever have been created inside the walls of the legendary PowerStation Studios building in New York City—but the interior of the famed facility has remained a mystery to most people…until now. This past weekend, Inside [email protected], a new 12-episode series about the studio and its modern-day resurgence as the renamed [email protected], debuted regionally on WNYE-TV/Channel 25. The series will be made available online soon as well.

A collaboration between the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME), NYC Life—the City’s non-commercial, educational television station—and the facility, the series takes viewers on a journey of Power Station’s roots and features interviews with a variety of musicians, producers and performers, while also spotlighting new and upcoming artists who hope to follow in the steps of their musical heroes.

The studio building is part of BerkleeNYC’s campus located in Manhattan’s Theater District, and over the years has hosted top names, including Tony Bennett, David Bowie, Bob Dylan, Lady Gaga, Herbie Hancock, Madonna, Bruno Mars, Paul Simon, Esperanza Spalding, Bruce Springsteen, the cast of Hamilton and more.

Initially built as a Con Edison power relay station to provide power to NYC’s elevated train, PowerStation officially reopened in 2021, thanks in part to funding from MOME and the NYC Economic Development Corporation (EDC). Continuing on the legacy of the studios, the recently announced 2023 Grammy nominations included multiple recordings that took place at the studio facility.

Hosted by Stephen Webber, executive director of BerkleeNYC, series interviews will include Tony and Grammy Award-winner Alex Lacamoire, musical director and composer for Hamilton and In the Heights; legendary producer/engineer Bob Clearmountain; NYC-based Grammy and Tony-nominated actor/singer, Michael McElroy; engineer/studio owner Ann Mincieli; educator and studio engineer/archivist for Prince, Susan Rogers; and more.