NEP Group, HEAR Form Partnership

Pittsburgh, PA (July 9, 2021)—NEP Group and HEAR (Harris-Elff Audio Resources) have entered an exclusive partnership to co-offer an end-to-end audio production solution for the U.S. broadcast market.

The collaboration teams up NEP’s mobile audio mixing facility, Gemini, with the services of HEAR’s award-winning audio engineers, John Harris and Jody Elff.

Glen Levine, president of NEP Group’s US Broadcast Services, said, “We have been working with John and Jody for years on some of the largest music events broadcast in the United States. Their reputation as masters of their craft is well-known and well-deserved, and we are proud to partner with them. Their talent and expertise are the perfect pairing for the technical capabilities of Gemini. Together, we have created a really compelling solution that offers a truly elevated service to the market.”

Industry veterans, Harris and Elff have been providing audio mixing and recording services for decades. Elff said, “NEP are leaders in the industry, and it is a thrill to offer our services from such a unique facility, all backed by NEP’s engineering prowess and vast resources. This partnership creates a complete package that marries our capabilities and expertise so well.”

Gemini offers two separate mixing rooms, each of which is outfitted with a 56-fader LAWO MC296 audio console, 112 Lawo microphone preamps, Genlec 5.1 surround monitoring, a pair of 192-track Avid Pro Tools HDX3 DAW recorders, TC Electronic 6000 effect processors and Waves SoundGrid servers.

