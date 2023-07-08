Swiss Studio Brings Atmos to the Alps

Kusnacht, Switzerland (July 7, 2023)—NJP Studios in Switzerland has installed a Dolby Atmos music mixing facility equipped with PMC monitoring in response to Apple Music’s Spatial Audio platform.

Owned by producer and engineer Leos Gerteis, NJP has two studios in Kusnacht, plus a third studio in Zurich that is mainly used for recording sessions. The company specializes in productions for corporate clients, as well as handling voice recordings, music production, composing, sound design and surround mixing for TV, radio and cinema commercials.

Gerteis, who founded NJP Studios in 1988, says the decision to install an Atmos room was driven by Apple Music, which recently began offering Dolby Atmos mixes on its streaming platform. “It was important to have a monitoring system that allowed us to listen to Atmos music mixes in our own studio,” he says.

“A lot of our clients haven’t listened to Atmos and don’t have much experience of immersive content or the mixing techniques behind it,” Gerteis continues. “Proving the concept and quality of Atmos was therefore important, especially in Switzerland. We hope that the technique will dominate future productions in music and other media, and although it was a risk in taking this step, we feel the pleasure of working in this format outweighs any doubts.”

NJP Studio’s new 9.1.4 Dolby Atmos room took four months to build and has PMC MB3 XBD-Active monitors for left and right channels, an IB2S monitor for the center channel, and a mixture of Ci140, ci65 and ci45 monitors for the ceiling, rear and wide positions. There is also a PMC8-2 sub for bass management. PMC’s Swiss distributor MGM Audio supplied the monitors.

“I have had PMC monitoring in my studios and at home for many years, and when we decided to upgrade our 5.1 room to Dolby Atmos specifications, it was an easy choice to use PMC again because I was happy with the quality of their monitors and didn’t want to use another manufacturer’s products,” Gerteis says. “The ci Series was ideal for the room because they are passive monitors and that enabled me to avoid heat problems in the walls”