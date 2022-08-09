The Village Taps Kali Audio for Atmos Upgrade

The Village has upgraded Studio F for Dolby Atmos work in response to the growing demand for the immersive format.

Los Angeles, CA (August 9, 2022)—The Village has upgraded Studio F for Dolby Atmos work in response to the growing demand for the immersive format. The control room now sports a new Kali Audio 7.1.4 speaker system, Dolby Atmos renderer and enhancements to the previously installed Avid S6 mixing console.

tudio manager Tina Morris and the in-house engineering team added an Avid MTRX and DADman configuration and control software, plus a Mac Pro render rig, during the upgrade. The Kali Audio setup includes seven IN-8 8-inch three-way coaxial speakers for the front, side and rear channels, four IN-5 monitors for the heights, plus three WS-12 subs, one under the S6 and two at the back of the room.

A team from Kali Audio assisted with configuration and tuning. For added flexibility, the Kali rig has been integrated into the room using Triad-Omni mounting hardware that enables the speaker system to be scaled up from stereo to immersive monitoring.

Over the years, clients such as Lucinda Williams, Nelly, Usher, Odesza, Lady Gaga and Sir Anthony Hopkins have worked in Studio F on a variety of projects, from music production to audio books. Among the first to use the new Dolby Atmos setup was multi-award-winning film and game scoring mixer John Kurlander, formerly of Abbey Road Studios. “It’s very impressive,” he says of the new monitor setup.

For the one-day tracking session, Kurlander positioned seven Neumann mics to mimic the 7.0 monitor setup and recorded a musician playing various tuned and percussion instruments. “He was playing a little flute, like an ocarina. I said, ‘Walk around inside the circle of 87s, and, as you get closer, lean in like you’re whispering.’ That take, in that control room, was the most impressive,” Kurlander says. “You could feel him moving and the proximity effect.”