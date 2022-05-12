Kali Audio Announces Educational Immersive Audio Brunch

Kali Audio has announced that it will be holding an educational brunch on Dolby Atmos at The Village Studios.

Burbank, CA (May 11, 2022)—Kali Audio has announced that it will be holding an educational brunch on Dolby Atmos at The Village Studios in W. Los Angeles on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

The event is open to industry professionals who are interested in learning about Dolby Atmos. In addition to brunch, the event will feature demonstrations of the Kali Atmos monitor system in the Village’s Studio F, a technical talk by Kali’s director of acoustics and a panel discussion hosted by Warren Huart.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Capacity for the event is limited and guests should register at www.kaliaudio.com/atmosbrunch

Since the event coincides with the final day of the NAMM Show, Kali will be providing transportation from Anaheim and afterward to LAX.

The Kali speaker system at the Village has already been deployed and used by several leading engineers, including John Kurlander. The manufacturer notes that the performance of the system in Studio F at the Village belies its modest cost, while the room’s dimensions are representative of some of the smaller rooms in which many mixers work.

Charles Sprinkle, Kali’s director of acoustics, will be discussing the moving microphone measurement method as it pertains to tuning Dolby Atmos and other high channel-count systems. This is the method that Kali uses to assess in-room performance of loudspeakers, and is said to deliver fast, accurate and repeatable results to guide the room tuning process.

Warren Huart of Produce Like a Pro lead a panel discussion with some of the highest-profile professionals working with Dolby Atmos today. The panel is scheduled to include mastering engineer Reuben Cohen (Pharrell, Bruno Mars, Incubus), mixing engineer Dave Way (Weird Al, Michael Jackson, Christina Aguilera) and others.

Event attendees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and should expect the strictest current local guidelines to be followed.