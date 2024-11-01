WSDG is Latest METalliance Pro Partner

Nashville, TN (November 1, 2024)—WSDG (Walters-Storyk Design Group) has become the METalliance‘s newest pro partner of the and the first recording studio designers to be invited to be a member.

The METalliance’s George Massenburg commented, “WSDG’s incredible legacy of innovation and excellence in recording studio design speaks for itself. They embody all of the core traits inherent to the mission of The METalliance and we are thrilled to include them in our organization. All of our Pro Partners must be unanimously agreed upon to be included, and with WSDG, that was an incredibly easy decision to reach.”

Pro Partner membership of the METalliance (Music Engineering & Technology Alliance) is limited to companies that have shown the ability to manufacture and distribute products and services that meet the organization’s professional audio standards.

WSDG is a global architecture, acoustic, electro-acoustics and advanced audio-visual systems integration consulting and design firm. Pioneering architect/acoustician Storyk (AIA), who began his career in 1969 with the creation of Jimi Hendrix’s Electric Lady Studios in New York, co-founded WSDG with wife and business partner Beth Walters in 1987. The firm has a global team of over 70 partners, associates, and design professionals with four primary offices—New York and Miami in the United States; Basel, Switzerland; and Berlin, Germany—as well as representation in Latin America, the Middle East and Asia.

WSDG joins METalliance Pro Partners AKG, Audio-Technica, Austrian Audio, Avid, Cakewalk, Digital Audio Denmark, DPA Microphones, Eventide, Genelec, Izotope, JBL Pro, Lewitt, Lexicon, Manley Laboratories, GML, Millennia Music & Media Systems, Neumann USA, NTP Technology, Prism Sound, Royer Labs, Sanken Microphones, Sennheiser, Solid State Logic, Sommer Cable, Sonnox, Steinberg, tc electronic, Universal Audio and Yamaha.