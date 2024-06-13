Alan Parsons Sets July Music Production Workshop

The legendary Alan Parsons has announced his next ASSR Music Production Workshop at his studio in Santa Barbara, California, on July 19 and 20, 2924.

Santa Barbara, CA (June 13, 2024)—The legendary Alan Parsons has announced his next ASSR Music Production Workshop, taking a new approach where attendees get to be part of the recording and mixing process. The event will take place at Parsons’ own studio in the hills above Santa Barbara, California, on July 19 and 20, 2924.

There, students will be able to sit behind his Neve 5088 and try their hand at EQ-ing, processing using outboard gear including UnFairchild, dbx, SPL, Zulu and others, plus the studio’s virtual basket of plug-ins. Parsons, with assistant engineer Noah Bruskin, will guide and advise, but the idea is for everyone to experience working with pro-level equipment, even if it’s just pushing up faders to create a unique balance.

A variety of musicians, including American Idol star James Durbin, will record using different instrumental and vocal recording techniques, taking advantage of Parsons’ classic mic collection built from his days at Abbey Road onward. There’ll also be a field-recording effort using 3Dio binaural mics.

Meanwhile, the second day of the event will focus on mixing, with look at the current state of spatial/immersive audio with ASSR Immersive Audio course author and expert David Reyes. Throughout the day, attendees will not only be able to mix music recorded the previous day, but also some truly classic recordings – now being mixed in Dolby Atmos – for everyone to not only experience but literally get their hands on.

Ticket prices include gourmet food and wines and the chance to hang with one of the most iconic music producers of the past fifty years, both in the studio and at the event’s after-party where you’ll be able to take photos and get memorabilia signed.