Avid Credential Program to Match Skills with Opportunities

Avid’s new Badges & Digital Credentials program is designed to demonstrate users’ proficiency levels with the company's offerings.

Burlington, MA (March 24, 2023)—Avid’s new Badges & Digital Credentials program is designed to demonstrate users’ proficiency levels with Pro Tools, Media Composer, MediaCentral, Avid NEXIS and other tools and match them with new opportunities.

Built around the secure and verified Credly platform and developed to distinguish users at all levels of experience and proficiency, Avid’s Badges & Digital Credentials are intended to be displayed on a user’s social media profiles, websites, portfolios, CVs/résumés, e-mail signatures and other digital properties. All certified users are also included in an online database connected to popular job search engines to match qualified talent with new opportunities.

Through e-learning, virtual instructor-led and/or in-person training, Avid and its partners offer more than 50 courses preparing talent for seven certification profiles:

Avid Certified | Specialist – brings core competencies in music production, composition, gaming audio, live sound and TV news creation;

Avid Certified | Professional – ready for demanding audio and video production environments including immersive audio and audio for post;

Avid Certified | Expert​ – brings deep product expertise, creativity and operational efficiency across Avid’s tools and solutions used in music production and audio post;

Avid Certified | System Administrator –​ maximizes the performance of Avid storage and asset management systems in TV newsrooms and other collaborative environments;

Avid Certified | Support Representative (ACSR) – installs, manages, troubleshoots, and supports on-premises, cloud and hybrid technical environments built around the widest range of Avid solutions;

Avid Certified | Instructor​ – instructs with full operational expertise and readiness to deliver Avid courses in the classroom;

Avid Certified | Developer – skilled at using Avid SDKs and APIs to integrate third-party tools into an Avid production environment.

Michael Sebastian Romero, Grammy Award nominee, multiplatinum engineer and producer and Avid Community Association member, said, “As a music producer and engineer, I believe it’s essential for artists to demonstrate their technical skills and confidence in using modern technology like Pro Tools to create high-quality music. Whether you’re just starting out or have established yourself in the industry, leveraging tools like Avid can help you achieve your creative vision and make your mark in the music world.”

Deb Sanders, Avid’s Chief Customer Officer, “We spend a lot of time with studios, post houses, broadcasters and other customers whose wish lists are topped by the overwhelming need for qualified talent who can go straight to work on shows, films and other projects. With visible and searchable certification, we’re taking the guesswork out of identifying great people with proven skills who can hit the ground running and work effectively with an employer’s Avid-fluent teams. It’s one of the many ways our customers will see that Avid is digging deeper into helping them stay ahead of their opportunities.”