DJ Jazzy Jeff Launches Online Music Production Program

New York, NY (March 2, 2023)—If there’s two things DJ Jazzy Jeff knows, it’s that A) parents just don’t understand, and B) making beats can win you multiple Grammy Awards. While there isn’t much to be done about the first matter, the DJ/producer can speak with authority on the second, and moreover, can share how to get started on the path to those trophies as he kicks off a six-week online music production program, Command Central: Making Beats.

Aimed at aspiring producers of all skill levels, the course is intended to provide them with foundational skills for music production. Each week looks at different parts of beat making via video module lessons that explore the use of drums, melody, arrangements, mixing and sampling, all of which participants can then apply to their own productions. DJ Jazzy Jeff will be joined by colleagues and other guests for live sessions and one-on-one feedback throughout the program.

The course will be available in two tiers—DIY and Interactive. The DIY edition centers around the full-video program, written exercises and bonus resources. Meanwhile, the Interactive version additionally provides weekly live sessions with DJ Jazzy Jeff and guests, an opportunity for produced work to be included in DJ Jazzy Jeff’s live DJ sets, weekly feedback on submitted tracks and exclusive access to online student community forums. Regardless of the tier, by the end of the program, students will have produced three finished tracks of their own and learned a variety of production skills.

Known for his Grammy-winning work as one half of DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince, DJ Jazzy Jeff’s career spans more than three decades that have seen him take home a DMC Championship, American Music Awards, NAACP Image Awards, and multiple Grammy Awards including the first Grammy for Best Rap Performance. Beyond his collaborations with Will Smith, his production company, A Touch of Jazz, is credited for work with Michael Jackson, Jill Scott, Darius Rucker and others. He recently joined fellow key performers on the 2023 Grammys stage for the ceremony’s 50 Years of Hip-Hop Tribute performance.