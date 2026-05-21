New Studio Opens in Mumbai

Mumbai, India (May 21, 2026)—Shreya Ghoshal knew what she wanted when she built The Sanctuary studio in Mumbai, India: not too big, not too small, and Genelec speakers.

Ghoshal, one of India’s most celebrated playback singers, was clear about what she wanted to achieve: “Most Mumbai studios are small because of limited space and cost, while the big ones are too large for a single vocalist. So, I wanted a place of the right size where you can sit, ideate, relax, play games, discuss with your band and move around freely.”

Ghoshal enlisted the help of her father, Bishwajit, Kapil Thirwani from acclaimed studio designers Munro Acoustics, and studio and live sound engineer Chinmay Harshe. “There were back-and-forth discussions about where to put the control room, and so on, and in about 10 days, we finished the plan and decided to execute,” Harshe recalls.

The plan for The Sanctuary included a precision-tuned control room, a dedicated piano room, small and large isolation booths, and a double-height live room. When it came to monitoring, “Genelec monitors have been a part of my life from the beginning, with all the big studios in Mumbai using them,” says Ghoshal. “They have power, precision, and aren’t colored. Many monitors produce mixes that sound different when you take them elsewhere; but Genelec sounds true.”

Shiv Sood from local Genelec partner Sound Team was enlisted to help create the monitoring solution for the room. The Sanctuary team finally settled on the 1238DF midfield SAM (Smart Active Monitor) models in conjunction with a 7370A SAM subwoofer, configured and calibrated using GLM loudspeaker manager software. For nearfield monitoring, The Sanctuary has installed a pair of two-way 8030C models in the RAW aluminum finish, which were originally supplied by Sound Team for Ghoshal’s home studio during the pandemic.

Since opening, The Sanctuary has been consistently busy with Ghoshal’s own projects and has also attracted glowing testimonials from clients such as composer M. Jayachandran, actress Ratna Pathak Shah, and playback singers Madhumanti Bagchi and Armaan Malik.